Haarstad records hat trick before halftime, Owatonna sails past Austin, 9-1

Saturday afternoon wasn’t the most exhilarating day to be a member of Owatonna’s defensive unit.
That tends to happen when your offensive teammates hammer four direct shots-on-goal in the game’s opening three minutes, ring up five goals before intermission and barely allow room for the opponent to touch the ball beyond midfield.
Unsurprisingly, though, there wasn’t a single OHS player complaining as they formed a wide circle around their head coach Nate Gendron following a 9-1 Big Nine Conference blowout over Austin at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
In fact, it was all smiles and cheering.
“Really proud of the girls in how they bounced back,” Gendron of his team that lost 6-1 to Mankato West in their previous outing. “We really focused on maintaining control and we did that today. They showed some resiliency too.”
Hillary Haarstad shined brightest within Owatonna’s dazzling offensive display, netting her first career hat trick thanks to a late-first half scoring barrage that culminated in three consecutive goals in a 13-minute span, the final two of which were separated by just 50 seconds.
Senior captain Anna Herzog netted her first two goals of the season while Ezra Oien, Ari Shornock, Lily Sampson and Syd Hunst also scored for the Huskies.
After missing a few great looks at the net and having a goal wiped away following an offsides whistle, Oien finally cracked the scoreboard exactly 11 minutes into the game and officially opened the floodgates for an Owatonna offense that racked up four more goals over the next 22 minutes.
Shornock tallied what ultimately served as the game-winning goal when she took a direct pass from the corner and booted it directly off her heal and past the Austin goaltender. The ball never touched the ground and crashed into the back of the net at the 27:01-mark.
Each of the Huskies three goals to close the half came off the foot of Haarstad, who quickly turned the game into a rout by scoring at 17:04, 4:58 and 4:08.
Owatonna led 5-0 at halftime and had permitted only a few sporadic chances for the Packers to control the ball beyond midfield.
It took less than five minutes for the Huskies to light up the scoreboard in the second half as Herzog notched the first of her two goals in the 43rd minute.
The Huskies’ final consistent offensive surge came in a 15-minute stretch that was triggered by Sampson’s goal with 20:12 on the clock. Roughly six minutes later, Hunst chipped a deep shot from several feet behind the box that looped high in the air and eventually fell from the sky and directly into the back of the net.
Herzog capped the scoring and cemented the final score by burying a shot with roughly five minutes left in the game.
Unofficially, Owatonna out-shot Austin 20-3 and controlled at least 90% of possession.
The Packers, who side-stepped the shutout by scoring in the 46th minute, drop to 1-3-0.
The victory elevates the Huskies back to .500 at 2-2-0. They will play at winless Faribault (0-4-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.