Mission accomplished.
The No. 3 Owatonna Huskies boys basketball team artfully combined their explosive offense with the requisite "really, really good defense," demanded by coach Josh Williams, during the team's Section 1AAAA quarterfinal win over the No. 6 New Prague Trojans Wednesday night. Owatonna has now won nine of their last 10 games, including their last five in a row, and their overall record stands at 15-3.
The Huskies' — who have been inconsistent as of late on the defensive end of the court, which led to Williams' demand during an interview late last week — employed a man-to-man full-court press for the majority of the game in an attempt to fluster the Trojans' young guards. While they were largely successful in their quest, it took until the second half for Owatonna to truly find their stride.
"I thought we competed really hard for 36 minutes," a content Williams said outside the Owatonna locker room after the game. "The difference was our execution, both in the full-court and the half-court. In the first half, we were so aggressive [that] we were out of position. We played 800 miles per hour, but we weren't where we were supposed to be...It was a whole different ballgame when we were not just playing hard, but playing hard and in the right position and the right spots."
Owatonna accumulated 10 steals over the course of the game and New Prague committed countless other turnovers as the Trojans were ultimately unable to adjust to the Huskies' chaotic energy.
Guards Brayden Williams and Blake Burmeister were key contributors on both ends of the court for Owatonna, each shooting a blistering 5-for-8 from beyond the arc — including at least one from legitimate NBA range by both athletes — while providing stout perimeter defense; Williams led all scorers with 28 points and nabbed six of the Huskies' steals. Burmeister's 17-point offensive explosion was particularly encouraging, as he had been experiencing a cold snap as of late.
"Blake's a great shooter. He gives us such a nice complement to our other players," Williams said, ecstatic for his sophomore's overall play. "He's a great defender, probably our best on-ball defender right now...It was so awesome to see him [shoot so well]."
Owatonna will be a difficult out if Burmeister can continue scoring at such a high level, as doing so would free up more space on the floor for All-Big 9 selections Williams, Evan Dushek, and Payton Beyer to operate.
But perhaps the unsung hero of the night was point guard Ty Creger, who posted a stat-line of six points, five rebounds, eight assists and zero turnovers while leading the Huskies' offense for 30 minutes. His steady hand and full-court defensive pressure played a significant part in Owatonna's victory.
The Huskies advanced to the section semifinals with their win and are set to face off against the No. 2 Farmington Tigers (12-7) on Saturday. The Tigers have won six of their last seven games after defeating No. 7 Rochester Mayo, 81-61, Wednesday night. According to Williams, Owatonna will likely have to play a different game than they did against New Prague if they want to come out on top.
"Farmington is big. They're strong, they're physical, [they] have great athletes," Williams said. "They're a very good Metro team. That's why they've beaten some of the top teams in the state. Our gameplan might be a little bit different than it was tonight, but we're still going to do our thing."
Game time is set for 8 p.m. at Farmington High School. The winner will advance to the Section 1AAAA championship game where they will go up against the winner of No. 1 Lakeville South and No. 5 Northfield for a shot at a state tournament birth.