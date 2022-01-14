...SNOW ENDS THIS EVENING...
.Snow will end this evening as the storm system slides to the
south. Plan on slippery roads and slow travel into Saturday
morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow ending this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Personal bests lifts Owatonna swim and dive past Red Wing
Owatonna boys swim and dive went on the road to take on Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing and picked up a 99-84 win against the Wingers behind numerous personal best performances.
The highlights of the meet came at the 500-yard freestyle, where the Huskies claimed first, second and third place. Sophomore Matthew Larson recorded a personal-best time of five minutes, 21.21 seconds to earn first. Sophomore David Rhodes (6:29:67) and eighth grader Logan Halverson (7:04.17) took second and third place.
Larson also finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.58 and fell .13 seconds shy of first place. Sophomore Carter Quam (24.67) was right behind him in third place and freshman Spencer Copeland (27.96) took fifth place.
The Huskies also saw lifetime bests from sophomores Henry Hilgendorf and Ethan Peterson and junior Cole Piepho in the 1-meter dive. Hilgendorf took first behind his top score of 144.00 with Peterson in third with a 129.50 and Piepho in fifth with a 111.90.
In a back-and-forth meet, Owatonna walked away with three other first-place finishes outside of the 500 freestyle and 1-meter dive.
Junior Ryan Peterson sped through the 200 freestyle with his first-place time of 2:00.20.
Later on, he’d claim another first-place finish by beating Red Wing’s Jacob Flemke in the 100 freestyle. Peterson took first with a 53.74 and Flemke took second with a 53.83. Senior Evan Fosness (1:00.00) also took third over Red Wings Patrick Hines (1:00.97).
The grouping of Ryan Peterson, Rhodes, Larson and Carter Quam took first place in the 400 freestyle relay with a combined time of 3:46.46. Fosness, Evan Cole, Ethan Eichten and Logan Flynn took second with a 4:12.75.
Rhodes took second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.49, which was followed by Flynn in third with a time of 1:10.79. Flynn also took second place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:37.38.
Flynn, Carter and eighth grader Tegan Quam and sophomore Otto Kuhn took second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:10.18. Carter Quam teamed with Fosness, Copeland and Ryan Petersonfor second place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.22.
Copeland also claimed third place in the 100 breaststroke with his time of 1:18.87.
Junior Oscar Johnson took third in the 100 butterfly with a time of (1:26.66) and was followed by Henrik Johnson (1:29.05) in fourth and Aiden Packard (1:30.73) in fifth.