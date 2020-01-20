University of St. Thomas senior, and Owatonna native, Steph Kretlow was selected as the M.I.A.C. Field Athlete of the Week last Tuesday in the indoor track and field circuit.
Kretlow, who played three sports at OHS before graduating in 2016, leaped 18-01 in the long jump on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the season-opening Minnesota Open. That mark ranks No. 5 thus far in all of NCAA Division III. She placed third out of 17 competitors, behind two Minnesota Gopher athletes who broke the meet record with best jumps of 19-3 1/2.
Last May, Kretlow placed third at outdoor nationals in the long jump to earn All-America honors. Her career-best 19-8 1/4 mark in that event is close to the Tommie school record of 19-10 3/4 set by 2004 national champion Kristal Grigsby. Kretlow’s 19-8 1/4 topped the winning mark of two other St. Thomas national champion jumpers from the last 15 seasons.
Kretlow’s 2018 outdoor best in the long jump of 17-4 1/4 ranked just 145th in D-III, but she soared to third best in 2019.
Last March in her first NCAA championship meet, she placed ninth indoors in the long jump in Boston with a best of 18-2 1/4. Her 2019 indoor season best was 18-9 1/4 attained last month.
Kretlow won her first conference individual title in the long jump in 2019 as she swept to victories indoors and outdoors. Her 2018 best finishes as a sophomore were third place at the outdoor conference meet and sixth at indoor event.
A two-time Academic All-M.I.A.C. honoree, Kretlow is a Dean’s List student while majoring in Biology.
At OHS, she was an MSHSL Class AA state-meet runner-up on the vault in gymnastics. She also excelled in soccer during the fall months.
Her dad Matt Kretlow was All-America wrestler at Augsburg in the 1990s.
