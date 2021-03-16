After starting the season as the presumptive favorite to win the section, Lakeville South has emerged as one of the favorites to win the Class AA state championship.
Their undefeated record in the tough South Suburban Conference earned the Cougars a first-round matchup against one-win Rochester John Marshall in Thursday's quarterfinals. In the other quarterfinal action, Farmington visits Owatonna, and Rochester Century takes a trip to Lakeville North for the right to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Rochester Mayo was forced to withdraw from the postseason due to COVID-19.
Tuesday afternoon, Northfield was also forced to withdraw due to contact tracing within its program. Instead of reseeding the tournament on short notice, Hastings was given a bye into the semifinals.
Listed below is information on each of the seven teams participating in the tournament, listed in descending seed order.
No. 1 LAKEVILLE SOUTH (15-0-2)
Section record: 3-0-1
QRF ranking: No. 3
Last five games: 4-0-1
Goal differential: +77
Season highlight: A 4-3 win March 9 at Maple Grove and a 4-4 tie March 11 against Prior Lake proved Lakeville South are state title contenders, and that it will take a massive upset to lose in the Section 1AA tournament.
Key players: Cam Boche (20 goals, 24 assists), Tanner Ludtke (12 goals, 26 assists), goalie Cody Ticen (7-0-2, 1.29 goals against average, .926 save percentage), goalie Ethan Dahlmeir (8-0-0, 1.35 GAA, .926 save percentage).
No. 2 LAKEVILLE NORTH (10-6-2)
Section record: 2-1-1
QRF ranking: No. 30
Last five games: 3-1-1
Goal differential: +36
Season highlight: Ties against Lakeville South and Shakopee in back-to-back games in late February showed Lakeville North’s potential.
Key players: Tyler Kochevar (10 goals, 13 assists), Luke Jech (9 goals, 14 assists), goalie Skylar Vetter (9-6-2, 2.06 goals against average, .907 save percentage).
No. 3 OWATONNA (12-4-1)
Section record: 7-1
QRF ranking: No. 17
Last five games: 4-1
Goal differential: +31
Season highlight: A 5-1 victory against Northfield on March 6 was likely what solidified a first-round home game for Owatonna.
Key players: Casey Johnson (8 goals, 22 assists), Dom Valento (8 goals, 15 assists), Zach Kubicek (10 goals, 10 assists), goalie Preston Meier (7-2-0, 2.74 goals against average, .889 save percentage).
No. 4 HASTINGS (12-6)
Section record: 0-0
QRF ranking: No. 37
Last five games: 3-2
Goal differential: +29
Season highlight: A 3-2 victory against defending Class A state champion Mahtomedi on March 4.
Key players: Jax Schauer (17 goals, 12 assists), Jager Kendall (4 goals, 10 assists), goalie Tyler McCarville (9-6-0, 3.03 goals against average, .898 save percentage).
No. 6 FARMINGTON (3-13-1)
Section record: 0-4
QRF ranking: No. 57
Last five games: 1-4
Goal differential: -51
Season highlight: Either a season sweep of Apple Valley or finishing the regular season with a competitive 3-2 loss against Shakopee.
Key players: Ryan Holmstrom (4 goals, 11 assists), Dylan Dodson (6 goals, 8 assists), goalie DJ Marsh (2-6-1, 5.02 goals against average, .847 save percentage).
No. 7 ROCHESTER CENTURY (5-13)
Section record: 2-6
QRF ranking: No. 58
Last five games: 0-5
Goal differential: -13
Season highlight: The best win was probably a 6-4 victory against Albert Lea on Feb. 13.
Key players: T.J. Gibson (14 goals, 8 assists), Isaiah Huber (7 goals, 10 assists), goalie Conor Cozik (3-12, 4.43 goals against average, .870 save percentage).
No. 8 ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL (1-12)
Section record: 0-7
QRF ranking: No. 64
Last five games: 0-5
Goal differential: -49
Season highlight: Either a 7-1 victory against Austin or hanging tight with Rochester Mayo in a 2-0 defeat.
Key players: Sam Hanson (7 goals, 3 assists), Sam King (4 goals, 5 assists), goalie Carson Arthur (1-6, 4.68 goals against average, .862 save percentage).