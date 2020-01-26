VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Scoring three goals in the first period alone, the Gentry Academy boys hockey won its fifth game in five tries against teams from the Big Nine Conference with a 5-2 win over Owatonna on Saturday at the Vadnais Sports Center.
The loss snaps the Huskies’ latest winning streak at four games and moves them to 13-4-0 overall. Collin Pederson scored in the middle of the second period to draw Owatonna within 3-1, but the Stars responded with back-to-back goals in a 19-minute stretch to build their largest lead of the game at 5-1 with just three minutes left in the third period.
Zach Kubicek scored with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the game to solidify the final score. The Huskies kick-start a three-game homestand on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. face-off against Albert Lea.
Gentry came into the game on Saturday having defeated Rochester Century (3-2), Albert Lea (5-2), Rochester Mayo (8-2) and Northfield (11-4).