It wasn't pretty, but the Owatonna Huskies hung on for their first victory of the season Friday over the Rochester Century Panthers 16-14.
Despite the victory, neither head coach/offensive coordinator Jeff Williams nor assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Marc Achterkirch were pleased with the Huskies' overall performance.
"We still have things we need to clean up," Williams said. "That was a tightly contested game. Century really played well. We're going to expect to become a decent football team, but we're going to have to get better tackling and blocking. That's going to be a work in progress throughout the year."
Achterkirch said: "We stepped up in crucial moments when we needed to, but we had some mental breakdowns which allowed them to get some big plays on us. We've just got to continue to get better."
Williams agreed that the Huskies made "some big plays in critical situations. We defended big plays in big situations. That end of the game situation was a big deal for us to find a way to clinch that out."
The game was a defensive struggle in the first half with the only score coming on a pick 6.
Owatonna senior linebacker Luke Wottreng ran back an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Drew Henson kicked the extra point, and the Huskies led 7-0 at halftime.
"That was a big play for us," Achterkirch said. "We had some good pressure on the quarterback who tried to make something out of it. He tried to wing it out there, and our outside linebacker Luke got it in the right place and turned to the house
Both teams moved the ball in between the 20s, but neither played well in the red zone in the first half.
That changed in the second half as the Panthers scored their first of two touchdowns on long runs.
On their opening drive in the second half, the Panthers drove 54 yards and scored on a 42-yard sweep by senior running back KK Silipkoh. With the extra point kick by Charles Paul, Century tied it 7-7 with 10:18 to play in the third quarter.
The Huskies (1-1) went back ahead 10-7 on a 44-yard field goal with the wind by Henson. His career best is 52 yards. It capped off a 43-yard drive by Owatonna.
Century answered on the next drive on a one-play, 85-yard touchdown run by senior running back Cole Elbing with 2:57 left in the third quarter. Paul kicked the extra point, and the Panthers led 14-10.
On the Huskies' next possession, they drove 60 yards and finished it off with a 9-yard touchdown run up the middle by senior tailback Dyan Maas. The extra point kick by Henson went wide, and Owatonna led 16-14 with 10:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Huskies changed their offensive schemes in the second half.
"We brought our H-back (tight end set back) into the back field to give us an extra blocker," Williams said. Defensive lineman Paula Mendes was giving the Huskies trouble, "and we needed to get two hats on him," Williams said. "And we moved the ball better."
The Panthers (0-2) threatened to score in their final drive, which started on the Owatonna 49-yard line with 2 minutes to play. With a 32-yard pass, they made it down to the Owatonna 17-yard line, first and 10. But after two passes fell incomplete in the end zone, the Huskies ended it with a quarterback sack by linebackers Drew Kretlow and Cael Downing at the 29-yard line with 1:16 left.
"A lot of pressure was coming through with our nose Luke (Wottreng) again, so it was a good D-line push and some outside linebackers coming in for pressure," Achterkirch said.
Owatonna senior quarterback Taylor Bogen took a knee twice, and the Huskies ran out the clock to earn their first victory in two tries this season.
Bogen, who suffered a knee injury late in the game in getting tackled but returned limping, led Owatonna in rushing with 17 carries for 85 yards. He also completed seven of 19 pass attempts for 69 yards.
Williams said Bogen had a mild sprain of the lateral collateral.
Maas rushed 22 times for 52 yards.
Wide receiver Ayden Walter led in receptions with three catches for 32 yards. Tight end Nick Williams caught two passes for 18 yards. Wide receiver Collin Vick had two catches for 19 yards.
Walter also had two kick-off returns for 32 yards.
Luke Wagner ran back two punts for 23 yards.
Eli Knutson punted five times for 154 yards (30.8 average).
Henson kicked off four times for 232 yards (58 average).
"It was nice to get the W," Williams said. "It was more relief than jubilation. The kids
The Huskies travel to Mankato West at 7 p.m. Friday. West shut out Rochester John Marshall 61-0 and beat New Prague 41-7.
Williams calls West the best Class 5A team in the state.
"We've got a really good West team that we're going to need to prep for," Williams said. "They don't have a lot of weaknesses, and we'll have to play well."