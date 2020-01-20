THE CONTENDERS: Several area teams have put themselves in the race for conference championships

Some have reached a boiling point while others are just beginning to simmer, but there are a number of conference championship races that involve area teams as we enter the final four weeks of the regular season.
For the Owatonna boys and girls hockey teams, breaking down their chances at winning the Big Nine Conference championship is one big math problem, especially considering not all victories are created equal.
Here is how it goes: In the Big Nine, a team earns two points for a win and one for a tie, but throw-in the fact that not every team meets twice during the regular season, things can get a little convoluted. In a case where a pair of teams meet just once, four points are awarded to the winner and two for a tie.
Though the system isn’t perfect, it is the only viable way to determine an authentic conference champion without clogging each team’s schedule with 22 league contests. The MSHSL allows only a certain number of games per season, and cutting back on the number of dates dedicated to Big Nine games allows for teams to explore a more robust and diverse regular season schedule. The conference consists of programs from both MSHSL classifications, so the extra dates help teams schedule games against sectional opponents as well.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE BOYS HOCKEY
Being that the girls have a pivotal matchup against Faribault on Monday night and most people won’t read this until after that game has concluded, the best place to start would be with the Owatonna boys.
As of Monday afternoon, the Huskies stand alone in third place in the Big Nine with 18 points. They are 6-1-0 against conference opponents and are four points behind Rochester Century (7-0-0) and six behind Northfield (8-1-0).
Though the Raiders currently occupy the top spot in the standings, it is the Panthers that should be considered the leader because they have played two fewer games than Northfield and are the only remaining undefeated team in the league.
Owatonna has also played two less games than the Raiders and owns the “true” second position, especially considering the fact that they beat Northfield earlier this season.
Now is the perfect time to explore the title race because the schedule has reached a pivot. Most teams are at the exact mid-point of the conference slate and the legitimate contenders — Northfield, Century and Owatonna — have emerged.
The final leg of the regular season is bound to be scintillating as the race shifts into hyper speed, squeezing in what took a month-and-a-half to this point into roughly three weeks.
Of the Huskies’ 10 remaining games, eight are against conference opponents and half of those will have four points on the line, giving Owatonna a total of 24 points up for grabs.
It might be inaccurate to describe the Huskies’ final eight conference outings as a buzz-saw, but it certainly won’t be easy. After Thursday’s 2-point game against winless Rochester John Marshall, six of the Huskies’ final seven Big Nine contests are against teams with a winning record in league action.
Some dates of special importance include rematches against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 30 and Rochester Century a week later on Feb. 6.
The Panthers have seven remaining games against Big Nine opponents for a total of 22 points. Aside from its rematch with the Huskies, their most-important game takes place on Feb. 8 in their only meeting with Northfield during the regular season.
Outside of Century and Owatonna, Northfield’s final five conference opponents have a combined winning percentage of .285.
For a palpable sense of what has basically become a three-team race, consider this: The maximum number of points Owatonna and Northfield could accumulate is 42 while for the Panthers its 44. The current fourth-place team in the standings, Mankato West, would only reach 34 points if it won its six remaining Big Nine showdowns.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE GIRLS HOCKEY
Monday’s game against Faribault will truly determine the trajectory of the Huskies’ when it comes to the final 10 days of the regular season.
It’s pretty simple: A win keeps them squarely in the conference race while a loss all-but eliminates them.
Working with the premise that the Huskies defeat the Falcons, they will temporarily jump into a first place tie while simultaneously removing Faribault from any realistic Big Nine championship conversation. In this scenario, Owatonna would match Northfield’s 32 points with three conference games remaining.
The Raiders, though, would still maintain the upper-hand as they are the only undefeated team on the Big Nine Conference at 9-0-0.
Like the Huskies, Northfield has three league contests remaining entering Thursday’s busy slate. Northfield will have the opportunity to accumulate eight conference points if they win out while the Huskies will be playing for a maximum of six points. In other words, Northfield controls its destiny while Owatonna will need a little help in order to secure the championship.
Oh, and in an enticing stroke of random scheduling, the two teams are set to collide on the final day of the conference season on Thursday, Jan. 30, adding further intrigue to the already exciting homestretch of the regular season.
Before its showdown with the Huskies, Northfield plays at Rochester Mayo and Mankato East/Loyola on Thursday and Friday, respectively, with six total points on the line. The Spartans and Cougars have combined for just seven conference wins and 23 conference points.
Owatonna, of course, will need to first get past Faribault on Monday before taking on Rochester John Marshall (5-15-0, 3-9-0) and Austin (7-11-0, 5-10-0) in its remaining conference games leading into the Northfield matchup.
GOPHER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL
As the league schedule turns over, Blooming Prairie holds down the second place spot in the Gopher Conference with a 6-1 record, exactly one game behind W-E-M (7-0) and one game ahead of Medford (5-2).
Blooming Prairie will shoe-horn its final 10 games into a 22-day window with seven of those contests coming against Gopher Conference opponents.
If things transpire as they did in the first half of the schedule, the Buccaneers would obviously claim the conference title, but that is far from a guarantee.
As we have seen thus far, W-E-M is not an invincible force looking down at the rest of the league. The Bucs needed overtime to defeat Medford on Friday, Dec. 20 and defeated the Blossoms 59-51 in a back-and-forth game on Jan. 10.
Bottom line, if Blooming Prairie wins the remainder of their games, the worst they can finish is in a tie for first place. There’s no doubt, though, that they will have their eyes on the early-February showdown between W-E-M and Medford.
Speaking of the Tigers, they would blow the conference race wide open if they were to escape with a win against the undefeated Bucs on Feb. 7. Sitting alone in third place, they are the team that needs the most help if they plan on capturing the conference title and would do themselves a major favor by beating W-E-M.
From there, Medford would need to hope for a second Bucs loss and run the table in their remaining Gopher Conference contests, which includes a rematch with the Blossoms on Friday, Feb. 14.
If the Tigers can get healthy — leading scorer Emma Kniefel and leading rebounder Katie Dylla both got banged up against BP on Jan. 14 — they are dangerous as any team on the conference.
GOPHER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL
The area team to keep an eye on in this race is Blooming Prairie.
After back-to-back postponements on Friday and Saturday, the Blossoms have played the fewest games in the league by a wide margin (10) and find themselves in second place in the standings with a 4-1 mark against league opponents.
Needless to say, Blooming Prairie has a lot to accomplish in the season’s final 30 days.
In the span, the Blossoms will play 13 games, nine of which will be against Gopher Conference opponents. BP is the only conference team that hasn’t played United South Central to this point — its game against the Rebels scheduled for last Friday was postponed due to weather — meaning it will have to jam-in each of its remaining conference games in the span of roughly 21 days. As of Monday, no date for its first game against USC has been announced.
Like the girls, W-E-M retains the top spot in the standings and is averaging nearly 80 points per game. The Blossoms, though, proved they can go toe-to-toe with the No. 5-ranked Bucs in a 64-60 loss on Jan. 10. The two will meet again on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Outside of its close game against W-E-M, the Blossoms have out-scored their conference foes by a stellar average margin of 69-37.