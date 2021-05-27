In stark contrast to much of the previous week, the environment at Morehouse Park in central Owatonna Wednesday evening was cool and calm as the athletes from Owatonna and Albert Lea High Schools took batting practice in the cage and fielded ground balls prior to their game. The temperature hovered in the low-60s, the sky was mostly clear and the American flag standing beyond the centerfield fence was still as could be.
But by the time the bottom of the first inning had come around, a dark sheet of clouds began forming in the dusk sky and rumbles of thunder could be heard above the field. However, the thunder was not due to a meteorological event. No, it was because Ana LaDuke had crushed the opposing pitcher's offering.
LaDuke helped power the Huskies past the Tigers 12-2 in six innings on Senior Night, no less, thanks to a perfect 3-for-3 night at the plate, including two home runs to go along with six RBIs.
"Obviously, it was good to see Ana come out on Senior Night and start off the game with two home runs. She was dialed in and we kind of fed of off that," Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said after the game. "We started hitting the ball in the middle innings and got going. Once we got going, we took care of business, so it was good to see."
Parris Hovden started in the circle for the Huskies and tossed three-hitless innings before surrendering a double in the fourth. She ended up throwing a complete game and struck out five while allowing only two earned runs to cross home plate.
Mesha Krause also had a strong day offensively, going 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Katelyn Bentz, Sam Bogen and Zoe Roush combined to hit 5-for-9 with two RBI.
The Huskies concluded their regular season with an overall record of 11-9 and finished tied with Mankato West for fourth place in the Big 9 Conference. They will begin Section Tournament play this coming Tuesday, though they will not know their seeding or opponent until Sunday afternoon.
"If you look at just [the QRF rankings], we're the No. 4 seed. But if you look at common opponents, head-to-head [record], we could be fifth or the sixth seed," Moran said. "It's tough to say. It comes down to how the coaches vote and if they feel like a [Lakeville] South or Farmington is ahead of us, then that's the way it ends up. It wouldn't shock me if we're sixth or fifth. Honestly, [being] fourth would surprise me."
Regardless of seeding, Owatonna will enter the postseason on the right foot as the Huskies have won three of their last five contests, including two by 10 runs and the third over a very good Mankato West team.
"A lot times, you see teams at the end of the year, they're done with school and they kind of fade. And that's what I've kept saying. We don't want to fade, we want to push. We want to end [the season] up going into playoffs so that we have that momentum and are feeling good," Moran said.
Owatonna — who will likely face off against one of New Prague, Rochester John Marshall or Farmington to begin next week — definitely has established some momentum and should they win their opening round game, they will enter the double elimination portion of the tournament which will take place at Todd Park in Austin next Thursday. From there, they would only need to win three more games to qualify for the state tournament.