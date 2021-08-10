Its official, we are firmly in the midst of the August doldrums. Summer sports are wrapping up, fall sports are a week or two away and high school sports journalists across the great state of Minnesota are digging deep into their reserves for topics to write about. Luckily, fall sports are a week or two away, meaning we can begin discussing them in earnest starting ... now.
Year after year, the southeastern corner of Minnesota produces some of the best teams and individual athletes that the state has to offer and the fall of 2021 figures to be no different. As such, there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on as the leaves change and summer turns to ... winter. While by no means all encompassing, below are five local storylines to monitor during the fall high school sports season.
1. Drew Kittelson: Mr. Football Finalist?
Few teams have had more success in Class A football over the years than Blooming Prairie. The Awesome Blossoms have compiled a record of 30-1 with a state title in 2019 over the last three years and a big reason behind their success is their ability to throw the ball. Drew Kittelson took over as quarterback for Blooming Prairie and picked up exactly where his predecessor, Kaden Thomas, left off. Kittelson completed 86 of his 98 passes — that's an absurd 87.8% completion percentage — for 1,306 yards, 22 touchdowns and only a single interception. He also ran the ball 41 times and picked up 251 yards and an additional two touchdowns. Those are simply video game numbers. (He also completed 15 of his 23 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns as the backup on the 2019 title team.) There's a great chance that Kittelson puts up similar numbers this season. If he does, don't be surprised if the Awesome Blossoms make a push for another state title and Kittelson finds his name among the finalists for the most prestigious award in Minnesota high school football.
2. Can Owatonna football effectively replace their leading passer, receiver and rusher from 2020?
Similar to Blooming Prairie, Owatonna's football program has been a juggernaut, particularly over the last decade or so. However, unlike the Awesome Blossoms, the Huskies' offense will look much different this fall compared to the last couple of seasons. Gone are quarterback Brayden Truelson, wide receiver Payton Beyer and running back Tanner Hall, all of whom graduated last spring and led the team in passing yards (1,186), receiving yards (694) and rushing yards (715), respectively. Returning are quarterbacks Taylor Bogen and Grant Achterkirch, running back Dylan Maas and Swiss Army knife Nick Williams. Bogen has attempted two passes during his varsity career while Achterkirch hasn't thrown any. Maas ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns last fall. Nick Williams rushed for 46 yards and caught an additional 113, scoring three touchdowns in the process. Bogen, Achterkirch, Maas and Williams have the raw talent to make up for the losses the Huskies suffered, but it may take some time for them to get in a groove.
3. Who will step up for Medford volleyball in the absence of Kinsey Cronin?
Kinsey Cronin was one of the driving forces behind Medford volleyball's state runner-up finish in 2018 and their third place finish in 2019. She registered over 1,000 career kills and was named the Owatonna People's Press 2020 All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year. And now she's gone, having graduated last spring and headed to continue her career at Smith College in Massachusetts later this month. Her absence leaves a gaping hole in the Medford Tigers' offensive attack. Luckily for the Tigers, Second Team All-Gopher Conference outside hitter Isabel DeLeon and All-Gopher Conference Honorable Mention Clara Kniefel both return for their senior seasons and will serve as the crux of their offense. But in order to fully adjust to the absence of Cronin, DeLeon, Kniefel and likely at least one other hitter will have to step up their games.
4. Can the Owatonna girls soccer team make a run at the Big 9 title?
The Owatonna girls finished last season with a 9-3-1 record overall and a 7-2-1 record in the Big 9, good enough for third behind Rochester Century (8-0-3) and Mankato East (7-0-4). Although they lost nine seniors to graduation, including goalkeeper Greta Korbel and numerous contributors on defense, the Huskies return their two leading goal scorers in Ezra Oien (16) and Hillary Haarstad (12) as well as their top two assisters in Abby Vetsch (7) and Arianna Shornock (6). Owatonna's offense will be a force to be reckoned with and if they can effectively replace their missing pieces on the other end of the pitch, they have as good a shot as any to bring home a conference championship.
5. What about the boys team?
While the Owatonna girls lost nine seniors from their squad, the boys saw a whopping 13 graduate from a team that outscored their opponents 38-14 and finished 6-3-1 in the Big 9, good enough for fifth place. However, the Huskies have many talented, athletic individuals returning who are looking to prove themselves further on the varsity stage. Austin, Northfield, Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo, all of whom finished above Owatonna in the conference table last season, will likely be considered among the favorites to win the Big 9 trophy, but don't be surprised if the Huskies shock some teams this fall.