The Owatonna adaptive floor hockey team pulled away for a 13-9 victory over St. Paul Humboldt on Tuesday night at the OMS gymnasium.
The Huskies started the game strong scoring the first couple goals, but found themselves down 9-8 heading into the third period. From there, the OHS defense shut down the Hawks while its offense rang up five goals to secure the win.
Senior Angel Gonzales tallied both of her goals in the pivotal final stanza while Chloe Talley led the team with six goals. Javelle Higgs added three goals and three assists and Colton Drache netted two goals and handed out two assists.
The Huskies will wrap up the regular season at home on Tuesday, February 18 against Winona at 4:30 p.m.