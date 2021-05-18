Baseball
Owatonna 4, New Ulm 3
The Huskies handed the Eagles — a top 10 team in Class AAA — only their second loss of the season Monday evening.
Brayden Truelson started on the mound for Owatonna and struck out six batters over the course of five innings. Payton Beyer picked up the win after throwing the final two innings, striking out four. Neither pitcher walked a single batter over the course of the game.
Nick Williams led the Huskies at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Grant Achterkirch, Taylor Bogen, Mason Kunel and Matt Seykora also contributed one hit apiece.
NRHEG 8, WEM 4
Kordell Schlaak provided a solid outing on the mound for the Panthers as they were able to take down the Buccaneers Monday evening. Schlaak tossed a complete game and didn't allow an earned run while striking out two to earn the win.
NRHEG managed seven hits — all singles — and drew five walks as a team, which, when coupled with WEM's eight errors, helped them pick up the victory.
Maple River 10, Blooming Prairie 0, F/5
Maple River 10, Blooming Prairie 4
No further information available at time of publication.
USC 13, Medford 4
No further information available at time of publication.
Golf
Lake City meet
The Owatonna boys golf team had a phenomenal showing Monday afternoon in Lake City as they finished first overall (321) among the event's nine teams and had five athletes shoot an 83 or better.
"Today was a great day for the Huskies as we got our first win of the year. The team fired its low score of the year by 14 strokes because of their solid ball striking and good decision making. I was happy to see their hard work paying off on the leaderboard," Huskies coach Mark Langlois said. "We had four players in the top five and a first place team win builds momentum as we play at The Jewel Golf Course at sections in a few weeks."
Evan Little led Owatonna with a 79, followed by Jonny Wall (80), Brody Homan (81), Sam Snitker (81), Matthew Larson (83) and Quinn Thompson (92).
Owatonna girls at Mankato East
The Owatonna girls golf team competed against Mankato East Monday afternoon and put up some pretty good scores en route to earning a victory; the Cougars only had three girls participate and, thus, did not qualify for team scoring.
Greta Korbel and Makayla Mahlman each shot a team-high 92 for the Huskies, placing them tied for second overall. Katie Ihrke's 99 and a 104 by Danika Kaytor rounded out Owatonna's top four; Emily Schmidt (113) and Brooke Kunkel (116) also competed.
Panther Open
Golfers from Blooming Prairie and NRHEG were among those competing at the nine-school Panther Open tournament hosted by NRHEG at the Waseca Country Club Monday afternoon.
The Blooming Prairie boys took home second during their portion of the meet with a score of 330, while NRHEG (405) came in ninth. Blooming Prairie's Colin Jordison finished in a three-way tie for third overall with a team-best 79, with David Kartes (82), Kollyn Alwes (83), Garret Farr (86), Colby Johnson (90) and Kaiden Alwes (92) also participating. Porter Peterson (88) led the Panthers and finished tied for 20th. Nash Howe (102), Carter Stenzel (104) and Dylan Loken (111) rounded out the team's top four.
The Blooming Prairie girls finished third overall during their meet with a combined score of 424. Jessica Ressler (91) shot the lowest score for the Awesome Blossoms and finished third with Halle Strunk (97), Maggie Bruns (114) and Caitlyn Stangl (122) rounding out the team's top four. NRHEG did not qualify for placement as a team and Grace Wilken led the Panthers with a 114.
Lacrosse
Owatonna boys 17, Rochester Mayo 10
The Huskies wrapped up the Big 9 Conference title Monday evening as they defeated the Spartans in a high-scoring affair.
Lucas Jensen led Owatonna with five goals, while Caleb Belting (4) and Zack Kirsch (3) also registered hat tricks. Casey Johnson, Zach Kubicek, Wyatt Oldefendt, Fletcher Schultz and Jack Strom also scored goals. Belting and Kubicek each added a team-high three assists.
Softball
WEM 4, NRHEG 1
The Buccaneers took over first place in the Gopher Conference standings following their win over the Panthers Monday afternoon.
Sophie Stork pitched seven innings and struck out eight, however, the NRHEG bats remained quiet all game. The team managed only two hits on the day, one each coming off the bat of Brenna Sommer and Faith Nielsen.
"We had our chances to win this game," Panther coach Wendy Schultz said. "We had a few miscues that ended up with WEM runners advancing and scoring. The girls had quite a few good, hard hits but WEM's defense made the plays."
Maple River 2, Blooming Prairie 0
The Awesome Blossom bats were unable to get going Monday afternoon during the team's loss to the Eagles.
Allison Krohnberg, Maren Forystek and Lauren Schammel all picked up hits. Krohnberg also tossed five innings, striking out four and allowing two runs.
Medford 5, USC 1
No further information available at time of publication.