Game: Owatonna (4-2) at New Prague (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Huskies blanked Rochester John Marshall 41-0, while the Trojans were blanked by Rochester Mayo 45-0.
Last matchup: Owatonna defeated New Prague 56-13 during the 2019 regular season.
1. After starting off the season with a wake up call for Owatonna with early road losses to Rochester Mayo and Mankato West, along with a close 16-14 win over Rochester Century at home between the losses, the Huskies have started hitting their stride over the past three weeks.
Following its 42-0 loss to the Scarlets of Mankato West, Owatonna returned home and started its hot streak with a 51-7 win over Austin, which was followed up by a 26-7 win on the road against Northfield and a 41-0 Homecoming, shutout victory over Rochester John Marshall this past weekend. Over the course of these three weeks, the Huskies have outscored their opponents by 104 points and are averaging nearly 40 points per game offensively.
While these wins against three struggling teams have helped provide a major confidence boost among players and allowed the Huskies to assess what’s been working and what hasn’t been on both sides of the ball, Friday’s road contest against New Prague will be Owatonna’s toughest matchup since Mankato West and provide a perfect test to see how much the team has improved with playoffs right around the corner.
“We’ve been looking for this one for three weeks,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “We’ve used these three weeks to try to improve at what we do, to get better, to improve our execution, to improve our discipline and now we’ll see an equally matched team.”
2. Despite Owatonna donning a royal blue and silver color scheme and New Prague having almost a polar opposite scheme with cardinal and black, when the Huskies get off the bus and step out onto the field underneath the Friday night lights, they might as well be facing themselves.
Over the course of the 2021 regular season, no two teams seem as similar as Owatonna and New Prague, who are both coming into the game 4-2 overall and in the Big Southeast Red subdistrict, with all six games featuring wins and losses against the same teams with similar scores.
“The yards that we gain, the yards that they gain are the same. We’ve played the same teams to very similar scores. We’re playing ourselves,” Williams said. “It’s going to come down to a big play, special teams, a turnover, a penalty that kills a drive. When you’re equally matched, you’ve got to find those little ways to get an edge and find a way to win.”
Both the Huskies and the Trojans had big losses to Mankato West and Mayo, with Owatonna losing 42-0 to West and 58-31 to Mayo and New Prague losing 41-7 against West and 45-0 against Mayo. Both schools also had a big win over Rochester John Marshall, with Owatonna winning 41-0 and New Prague winning 35-7, as well as similar wins over Northfield with the Huskies 26-7 road win and the Trojans 31-6 win at home.
The only major point difference between the two teams came with Owatonna’s offense putting up 31 points against Mayo, whereas New Prague was shutout, and the Huskies defense allowed only one touchdown to Austin, which scored 30 against the Trojans.
3. One of the staples of the Huskies hot streak over the last few weeks has been their defense, who are coming off their first shutout of the regular season. Through Owatonna’s six games this season, the defense is allowing 21.3 points per game, but over the last three weeks, the Huskies are allowing a measly 4.6 points per game.
A crucial part of this has been winning the turnover battles and forcing their opponents to work in unfavorable field positioning. Just for an example, the Huskies are coming off a week where they recovered two John Marshall fumbles, both of which led to Owatonna touchdowns, a blocked punt to start the game and one game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve just kind of started getting in the groove of the season,” captain and senior linebacker Grant Achterkirch said. “I feel like we got a lot of guys that are younger, a lot of first years step up and getting those first few weeks under their belt really helped them.”
Williams also acknowledged the importance of Owatonna’s offense being able to limit the same kind of turnovers that it’s defense has been forcing.
4. As coach Williams said, special teams are going to be a big deciding factor in a close matchup like this one, which opens some slight injury concerns with the Huskies junior kicker Drew Henson, who has been an ace for Owatonna, as well as a two-sport athlete during the fall months.
Doubling as a defender for the Huskies boys soccer team, Henson played in Owatonna soccer's Tuesday matchup against Lakeville North in the first round of the Section 1AAA boys tournament. During the Huskies 2-0 loss, Henson took a cleat to the side of his kicking foot while battling for the ball with a Panther forward. Henson went down and eventually walked off the field with the training staff. After being treated on the sideline, Henson remained on the bench for the remainder of the game.
At Owatonna’s football practice Wednesday, Henson was present, but didn’t kick at all outside of a couple quick, small chip shots with the Huskies field goal unit to close out their practice. According to Williams, Henson’s ability to play in Friday’s showdown will be a pregame decision. Losing a big leg would be a big blow to a visiting Huskies team.
“Probably hold him until Friday pregame and see if he’s able to do it,” Williams said. “Hopefully everything is OK and he’s able to go. He’s a weapon.”