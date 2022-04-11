The 2022 boys tennis season is officially underway and the Owatonna Huskies celebrated by making the trip out to Red Wing High School for a triangular meet against the Red Wing Wingers and the Mankato East Cougars.
Owatonna notched two wins to start the season after defeating Red Wing 7-0 to open the day and closing it with a 6-1 win over Mankato East.
Owatonna 7, Red Wing 0
The day started off with a clean sweep through singles and doubles play for the Huskies.
Owatonna No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher defeated Aidan Hull (RW) 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles player Liam Smith defeated Braydon Bennyhoff (RW) 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 singles player Thomas Herzog swept Noah Montgomery (RW) 6-0, 6-0; and No. 4 singles player Anthony Weide defeated Luke Farrar (RW) 6-2, 6-1.
On the doubles courts, the No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert swept their way to 6-0, 6-0 wins. No. 2 doubles Damien Boubin and Levi Kubicek picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory. And No. 3 doubles Casey Pederson and Thomas Oien closed things out with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Owatonna 6, Mankato East 1
The Huskies closed out their day with a clean sweep through singles action and experienced one hiccup on the doubled court preventing another flawless victory.
Keeping with the same singles order, No. 1 Pilcher and No. 3 Herzog both recorded 6-0, 6-0 victories over their respective opponents. No. 2 Smith defeated Alex Morgan (ME) 6-0, 6-1 and No. 4 Weide defeated David Reynolds (ME) 6-2, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles of Boubin and Kubicek recorded a 7-5, 6-2 win and the No. 3 doubles of Pederson and Oien battled in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Tucker and Gantert fell 6-4, 6-2 to Mankato East’s Quinn Kelly and Madden Vanderwerf.
Up Next
The Huskies get to start their home schedule off Tuesday when they return to the Owatonna High School courts to host Albert Lea at 4:45 p.m.