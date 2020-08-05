More than 800 miles from home and roughly six months removed from surgery on her left shoulder, Parris Hovden stepped to the plate on a hot mid-July afternoon for the TC Blitz softball team at a large tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
To that point, the Owatonna High School student admitted she was still struggling to find her rhythm at the plate and replicate anything close to what she accomplished when she finished as one of the leading hitters for her U16 club in the summer of 2019.
“My hitting hadn’t been the strongest,” she said over the phone on Tuesday afternoon. “But I had been going to optional batting practice and hitting off the tee. I was getting more and more confident before we went to Nashville.”
Hovden’s extra work and perseverance was finally about to pay off in a big way.
With her team trailing 3-2 and a runner standing at second base, the incoming junior watched as a two-strike fastball spun toward the middle of the plate. From there, it was all instinct — or as Hovden accurately described it, “muscle memory.”
Flicking her wrists through the zone and making solid contact, the barrel of Hovden’s bat squarely met the ball and sent it soaring over the fence more than 200 feet from home plate. The two-run homer gave the Blitz a lead for the first time all game in a back-and-forth contest they ultimately lost after their opponent rallied in the final two innings to pull away.
In many ways, Hovden’s two-run longball was both the culmination of a challenging physical rehabilitation process and a mental turning point as a player. In the weeks since the competition in Tennessee, she has added a second home run and has become more “selective and confident” offensively.
But to fully appreciate where Hovden is today — playing two of the most challenging positions in softball (pitcher and third base) for both the 16U and 18U programs — one must first rewind to the spring of 2019 and a late-season Big Nine Conference game at Morhouse Park in Owatonna. After rounding third, sprinting down the line and sliding toward home, Hovden’s shoulder was impacted as she dove toward the plate.
Unaware at the time of the damage she had sustained to the joints and tissue directly surrounding her non-throwing shoulder, Hovden immediately popped up and endured only a ting of discomfort. Following a quick consultation with athletic trainer TC Carlyle, she felt good enough to immediately return to the field and didn’t appear to suffer any lasting effects over the next 3-4 months, playing the entire offseason campaign and smashing 11 home runs along the way.
When the summer turned into the fall, though, she started experiencing an elevated level of soreness and said “something just didn’t feel right.”
“It was hurting,” Hovden said. “We got it checked out and had x-rays and eventually went to (Twin Cities Orthopedic).”
It didn’t take long for the doctors to pinpoint the source Hovden’s discomfort, explaining that she had separated her AC joint and tore her labrum in the front and back. During her scheduled operation over the holiday break in December, surgeons also discovered that she had damaged her rotator cuff, which was only going to prolong Hovden’s rehabilitation and force her to come face-to-face with an emotional decision that ultimately led her to step away from gymnastics.
“It was really hard to quit because I had been in gymnastics since I was three,” she said. “I was really disappointed. But in the end, I know it’s the best decision for my future.”
Hovden’s immediate softball path includes wrapping up the final few weeks of the summer season before trying out for next year’s U18 Blitz team and jumping right into “fall ball” in September.
In total, Hovden plays softball roughly nine months out of the year, which includes roughly two-and-a-half months with the Huskies in the spring, three months with the Blitz in the summer and fall as well as two months in the winter playing at domes in the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities area.
“You have to have passion, that’s for sure,” Hovden said. “I always get asked by my parents if I still enjoy playing because it’s a lot of money and traveling and they want to make sure I’m still having fun. My answer has always been ‘yes.’”
Hovden’s ultimate goal is to play softball in college, which is the main reason she dedicates so much time, effort and energy into the sport. She makes the 40-mile trek to Lakeville upwards of three times a week during the summer for practice and travels hundreds of miles with her teammates on the weekends participating in ultra-competitive tournaments in the Midwest and beyond. During the “dome season,” she’s either in Dundas (20 miles) or Rosemount (55 miles) for practice on Saturdays and playing games on Sundays.
“When I was about 12, I can remember telling my dad that I wanted to play college softball,” Hovden said. “I played for the Minnesota Irish and the Owatonna Crush growing up — and I liked it — but in order to get the most exposure, I needed a higher level of competition, and that’s when I joined the Blitz.”
Having just finished her sophomore year this past May, Hovden is still in the early stages of her recruiting process, but she’s already received preliminary interest from NCAA Division III Saint Mary’s University and Bethel University of the M.I.A.C. and is working with former Owatonna Husky, and current Iowa Hawkeyes outfielder, Riley Sheehy, on how to best market herself to college coaches.
“I have started to write letters and I’m struggling a little as to where to send them,” Hovden said. “I’m not really sure if I’ll end up at the Division I level, but I could see myself going Division II, but, honestly, I don’t really know yet. I’m still evaluating my options.”
Moving forward, Hovden will assume a pivotal spot in the Huskies’ youthful lineup during what will be a truncated season in the spring of 2021. She has already been elected one of the team’s captains and will pitch and play third base.