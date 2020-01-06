ANOTHER STEP FORWARD: Owatonna continues emergence with strong showing at elite national tournament in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The ascension of the Owatonna wrestling team continued over the weekend.
After starting the season unranked and outside the honorable mention consideration list in the initial Class AAA poll released by The Guillotine in late November, the Huskies simply put their heads down and went to work.
After showing up strong at a few tournaments during the first couple weekends of the season, losing by less than 10 points to No. 6-ranked Northfield on Dec. 12 and avoiding any upsets along the way, Owatonna blasted into the top 12 at No. 7 when the latest poll was released on Dec. 21.
And now, another step forward.
Taking the short trek down the road to Rochester for the annual Clash National Duals, Owatonna finished in third place of eight teams with a 2-1 record on Friday, earned a huge statement victory on Saturday before finishing with back-to-back losses against a pair of formidable and ultra-talented opponents from Minnesota and California, respectively.
When the dust finally cleared, OHS left the two-day event with a 3-3 overall record and captured third place in the Division 3 quad made up of the four teams that captured bronze on Friday night.
After finishing 4-2 last season at the prestigious, invite-only national competition, the Huskies have accumulated a 7-5 record at The Clash over the last couple of seasons, which isn’t something many teams from Minnesota — or any other state for that matter — can claim.
On Friday, Owatonna opened the tournament with a 31-25 victory over the No. 1-ranked Class 2A team in Illinois, Washington High School. The Huskies lost eight of the 14 matches, but earned bonus points in five of its six victories — four of which came by fall. Landen Johnson, Matt Seykora, Ethan Stockwell and Quincy Price each earned pins to account for 12 total bonus points.
After getting dominated in the lighter weights and finishing 0-for-5 in the bouts between 106 and 132 pounds, Owatonna simply couldn’t recover and was handed a jarring 48-16 loss to Iowa’s No. 1-ranked small-school program, Don Bosco. Bottom line, the Huskies simply didn’t match up well against the Dons.
In the third place round, the Huskies pulled away from eventual Division 4 champion — Liberty, Arizona — by a final score of 37-25. Owatonna won four matches by fall. Liberty is widely regarded as one of the top wrestling programs in the entire state of Arizona.
On Saturday, Owatonna’s high point came in its first round-robin match when it defeated No. 8-ranked Wayzata, 41-22.
Grabbing a 6-0 advantage after Wayzata failed to send a wrestler to the mat at 160, the lead quickly swelled to 12-0 when formerly-state-ranked individual, Kaden Nelson, pinned Harrison Hawkins with 30 seconds remaining in the first period. Matt Seykora followed with a technical fall victory at 182, and Owatonna was off and rolling.
Farmington-transfer, Mac Kukowski, temporarily stopped the bleeding for Wayzata, but the Huskies punched back with consecutive wins at 220 and 285 pounds to regain full control. Price started the pivotal 9-0 spurt with a 6-3 decision over Austin Franchino in an obvious swing-match at 220.
At heavyweight, Isaiah Noeldner rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to work his way into a pin against his 6-foot-5 opponent, Jac Carver. The Wayzata senior — who is listed as one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Minnesota for the Class of 2020 — used his considerable frame to earn a takedown roughly 30 seconds into the match before Noeldner went to work, wiggling out for an escape to get on the board before posting a takedown of his own with just six seconds remaining in the opening period.
Noeldner quickly got to his feet from the bottom position to start the second, built a 7-2 lead with a with a picture-perfect takedown near the edge of the mat before twisting Carver onto his back and earning the pin at the 3:12-mark.
Second-ranked Cael Robb followed with a third-period pin at 106 pounds and Owatonna built its biggest lead of the entire tournament xat 36-6. Wayzata won four of the final five bouts, but it was far too little and far too late. Another key win came when YJ Evillard defeated the state's No. 5-ranked individual at 113 pounds, Cal Lonnquist, by major decision in the 120-pound bout.
In its second match against No. 1-ranked LPGE-Browerville of Class A, Owatonna started strong enough when Seykora pinned state-ranked Austin Carr at 170 pounds, but the pesky Wolves countered with three consecutive wins by fall, grabbing the lead for good when Hans Holmquist won by fall over Price at 195 pounds.
The knockout blow came at heavyweight when LPGE-Browerville was awarded six points via injury default in a match it had no business winning and was likely on its way to a bonus point-loss. The incident occurred in the third period when Noeldner — who was dominating and leading 11-4 at the time — slammed Trey Lancaster to the mat near the edge of the circle on a move that was deemed “unsportsmanlike” since it came after the whistle. Following an arduous 90-second wait, Lancaster was deemed unfit to return to action, handing the Wolves three bonus points while completely altering the entire trajectory of the match. It should be noted that Lancaster was able to recover and wrestle in the Wolves’ 39-34 loss to Wayzata roughly an hour later.
Robb followed with a pin at 106, but instead of drawing the Huskies within 18-16 — or even tying the score —LPGE-Browerville maintained a 24-12 lead. Perhaps still reeling from the incident at 285 and clearly out-of-sync, OHS utilized a pair of inexperienced wrestlers in Owen Thorn and Max Dixon to try and regain momentum, but only fell further behind after state-ranked Cael Lorentz and Justin Crandall earned back-to-back pins to make it 36-12.
Kanin Hable answered with a hard-fought 3-2 decision over No. 4-ranked Carter Meiners at 126, but the relentless Wolves rebounded with three consecutive wins to put the Huskies away for good.
In the final dual of the tournament, Owatonna won just six matches and saw three of its four state-ranked individuals lose, but stayed within striking distance by out-scoring California’s No. 12-ranked team, 11-9, in bonus points.
Meeting California’s No. 7-ranked individual at 126-pounds, Hable was put into the grinder once again against Eric Almarinez and came out the other end looking strong. Though the Owatonna sophomore ultimately came up short, he was in control for a large portion of the bout, losing a 5-4 lead Almarinez took him down with 22 seconds left in the third. The 6-5 decision not only saved bonus points in a spot the Bulldogs are accustomed to dominating, but nearly swung the entire dual in the Huskies’ favor.
UP NEXT
The Huskies host Albert Lea on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the always-electric match will keep its hopes of a conference title alive while the loser will fall to 3-2 in league action and all-but fall out of contention. As of Monday, Northfield, Faribault and Rochester Mayo stood at 4-0 in the Big Nine Conference with the Huskies and Tigers in the next tier at 3-1. Owatonna’s only loss came against Northfield while Albert Lea lost to Faribault.