The Gopher Conference announced its All-Conference awards and it’s All-Conference teams in a press release Tuesday with several players from Medford, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Blooming Prairie receiving honors from the conference.
Medford Tigers
The Tigers finished with a conference record of 8-3 and were the No. 4 team in the Gopher Conference standings. They had player representation in nearly every team and award.
Senior middle blocker and outside hitter Isabel DeLeon was one of the main driving forces of Medford’s season and the senior was rewarded with a selection to the First Team All-Conference.
Fellow senior middle blocker Clara Kniefel was named to the Second Team All-Conference and senior setter Julia Niles was named to the Third Team All-Conference.
Alongside the three all-conference teams, senior outside hitter MacKenzie Kellen was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention and senior right side hitter Hannah Schull was recognized as an All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
NRHEG Panthers
The Panthers finished with a conference record of 6-5 and made a run to their first subsection championship game in six years.
Sophomore setter Hallie Schultz played a crucial role in setting up the Panthers offense and fell just short of 500 set assists despite missing some games due to injury. She earned a First Team All-Conference spot.
Senior outside hitter Sophie Stork racked up over 200 kills and 30 ace serves en route to her selection to the Second Team All-Conference.
Junior outside hitter Erin Jacobson earned an All-Conference Honorable Mention and senior right side hitter Rhys Martin was a All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms
The Blossoms had a tough 2021 season and finished with a 2-9 conference record, but still had two players honored by the conference.
Junior middle blocker Abby Hefling did a little bit of everything for the Blossoms and posted team-highs 149 kills and 66 blocks, along with 20 ace serves and 60 digs. She earned an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Junior libero Madi Lea was recognized as an All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.