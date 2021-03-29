Game: No. 4 Owatonna Huskies (17-3) versus No. 1 Shakopee Sabers (16-5), 7 p.m., Chanhassen High School
Recent results: Owatonna is coming off their 94-85 upset of Lakeville South in the Section 1AAAA championship game, while Shakopee easily defeated a good Chaska team, 66-48, in the Section 2AAAA equivalent. The Sabers also defeated Bloomington Jefferson and Chanhassen en route to their state tournament berth. The Huskies defeated New Prague in convincing fashion and advanced past Farmington due to forfeit.
Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Shakopee defeated Owatonna, 75-37, during the 2013-14 regular season. The Sabers eventually finished in third place during the state tournament.
