Like every other high school student-athlete, Owatonna’s Emma Dahnert has dealt with a myriad of challenges over the last six months. That’s sort of the nature of the current environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Youngsters are being forced to grapple with legitimate obstacles no one their age — or any age, for that matter — should ever have to confront.
For Dahnert, though, the ever-important question of where she is going to attend has been taken off her plate.
And she couldn’t be happier.
“It is super nice — a big relief,” she said. “Now I don’t have to stress about it. This is my senior year, so I’m happy that I made my decision and I can just focus on soccer.”
After a relatively straightforward recruiting process that included attending an elite showcase last summer with former teammate Kaia Elstad and exhibiting her skills at an college ID camp in early August, Dahnert recently committed to play at NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State University of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Aside from the level of competition and top-notch D-II facilities, Dahnert — like most satisfied college prospects — said she chose the SMSU over UW-Stout, among others, simply because the Marshall campus tucked into the southwest corner of the state just felt like “home.”
Dahnert had gotten to know the coaching staff quite well since her first contact with them last summer at the Midwest Elite Soccer Camp, and when head coach Erin Kasmarik-Mallett asked Dahnert if she’d like to play for the Mustangs last week, the choice was actually pretty easy.
“I talked to the coaching staff more in-depth and we went through values of the program to see if I really liked it,” Dahnert said. “I eventually had a FaceTime call last week about everything and the assistant coach was on there and we talked about the camp and some things I could improve upon and stuff like that. Then this week, (Kasmarik-Mallett) said she was going to call me back and see what my thoughts were. Toward the end of the conversation, she came out and asked: ‘Do you want to play here?’ and I was like ‘Yep’ — that’s pretty much what it was like.”
Dahnert joins a Southwest Minnesota State program that is a member of one of the most competitive overall conferences in the nation for its level. Though the league hasn’t produced a national champion in women’s soccer in the 21 years of existence at the D-II level, Minnesota State University in Mankato has established itself as a national powerhouse and has captured three of the last six conference titles. Others like Concordia-St. Paul, Augustana and Bemidji State are also regulars on the national stage.
SMSU notched its first winning season in five years under Kasmarik-Mallett last fall and has qualified for the NCAA Tournament as few as six years ago when the team finished 16-4-1 overall and bowed out in the Central Region final.
Dahnert stepped up and emerged as one of the Huskies' most reliable defenders last season and was a full-time starter on a team that captured a share of the Big Nine Conference championship and finished third in the 12-team league with a 1.4 goals against average. Owatonna, though, led the conference in defense in the second half of the season, surrendering just four total goals in its final 10 regular season games.
This season, Dahnert was elected one of Owatonna’s three captains and fulfilled a lifelong goal of playing soccer in college.
“I played basketball, but my heart wasn’t really there in the long run," Dahnert said. "My heart was always in soccer. I knew I wanted to give it a shot (in college) and I always thought: ‘I think I can do this,’ but I wasn’t really sure. Then I started playing in high school and I was like ‘Yeah, I can do this, I just need to keep working.’ Then I finally got to reach my goal after working hard for years and it feels really, really awesome.”
Decisions, decision, decisions
Dahnert isn't the only incoming senior who plans on playing in college next year as classmate Anna Herzog said she attended an in-depth ID camp at NSIC program, Minnesota-Duluth, a couple weeks ago and is still exploring her options as she enters her final season with the Huskies.
"I was actually lucky to be able to attend the camp," she said. "It was bit different than it normally would have been, but I definitely think it was worth it. It was five hours each day, so it was intense and a long process. It was mostly scrimmaging and I got to play against a lot of players from the metro area, so that was good competition."
Playing on the midfield alongside one of the conference's top players at that position, Asia Buryska, Herzog flourished in a secondary role in 2019, notching 11 total points on seven assists and four goals. She was also a huge part of an Owatonna offense that led the conference in scoring at 2.7 goals-per-game.
This year, Herzog will absorb primary ball-handling duties in the middle of the field and serve as one of the chief facilitators within the Huskies high-octane offense. As the season begins, the captain said she's physically in a "good spot" and spent a great deal of her free time during the quarantine staying in shape by logging dozens of miles jogging throughout her neighborhood.
"I was getting bored out of my mind," she joked. "I was running five times a week sometimes just to get myself ready for the season. The ID camp also really helped. You know, taking 20, 30-minute shifts with definitely help improve your stamina."
Herzog was also one of several OHS individuals that played for the Owatonna Soccer Association's top team this summer. Unable to schedule any actual games, the season consisted mostly of organized intrasquad scrimmages and drills.