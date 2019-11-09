ST. PAUL — The ultimate prize may have been out of reach, but that didn’t stop the Medford volleyball team from showing up and taking care of business.
Hitting the court at the Xcel Energy Center less than 24 hours after losing to W-E-M in the Class A semifinals, the third-seeded Tigers controlled the action in all three games against Fosston and capped another successful season with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-17) shutout on Saturday afternoon.
The victory stamps Medford’s final record to 26-9 and gives the program its fourth win at the state tournament in the last two years. Last season, of course, the Tigers advanced all the way to the state championship match before losing to Minneota.
As she has all season, Kinsey Cronin spearheaded Medford’s offense with 17 kills while senior Emma Kniefel added 15. Classmate Morgan Lengeslag tallied 45 assists.
Kiley Nihart led a balanced MHS defense with 11 digs while Izzy Reuvers, Emma Kniefel and Langeslag each chipped in nine.
After the Greyhounds scored two of the first three points in the opening set, the Tigers generated 6-0 rally and forced an FHS timeout after snatching a 7-2 lead. Medford slowly pulled away from there, adding to a cushion that peaked at 19-9.
In the second, Medford trailed 7-5 before stringing together a 9-5 run to jump ahead 16-10. Fosston trimmed the advantage to four points at 20-16 before the Tigers clinched the set with a 5-0 burst.
Medford led from start to finish in the third game, raced out to a 14-5 lead and never allowed the Greyhounds to draw any closer than five points.
Saturday marked the end of the road for five remarkable seniors (Kniefel, Reuvers, Nihart, Langeslag and Alyvia Johnson) that served as the backbone of the Tigers’ renaissance over the last couple of years.
Medford won a combined 55 matches against just 15 losses since the beginning of the 2018 season and reached heights never seen by any girls athletics team in school history.
Minneota makes it back-to-back with sweep of W-E-M
ST. PAUL — Despite losing a number of key parts from last season’s state championship squad, top-seeded Minneota captured its second consecutive Class A state championship with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) victory over second-seeded W-E-M.
The Vikings (33-3) — who started the season ranked No. 4 in Class A before ringing up a number of quality wins and jumping to the top of the MVCA poll by the middle of October — never trailed against the Buccaneers and were led by Abby Hennen’s double-double of 15 kills and 22 digs. Natalee Rolbiecki added 14 kills and 18 digs while Morgan Hennen finished with 10 kills and 23 digs. McKenna Yost dished out 23 assists.
W-E-M (34-3), which defeated Medford four times during the season and surpassed 30 victories third time in five years, was led by Toryn Richards’ 10 kills and 17 digs. Ellie Ready netted 28 assists.