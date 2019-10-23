As his players knelt in front of him near the visitor’s sideline at Mankato Loyola High School on Tuesday night, Medford coach Jerome Johannes paused during his post-game speech and reminded his team of something that perhaps they had taken for granted over the previous two months, but was far guaranteed heading into the Section 2-AA opener against St. Clair/Loyola.
“Guys, we have practice tomorrow,” Johannes said, eliciting a cascade of enthusiastic cheers and excited yelps from his players. “We still have some work to do.”
After breaking from the tightly-packed semi-circle and taking a few moments to gather his thoughts and reflect on the game as teammate Josiah Hedensten was being interviewed, Willie VonRuden was asked about the prospect of hitting the field on Wednesday afternoon in the first day of official preparation for the section semifinal on Saturday.
“It feels fricking amazing,” he said with a wide smile. “If we would have lost, I would have been too upset to go to school tomorrow.”
Buoyed by the return of their all-district quarterback and making some excellent defensive adjustments at halftime, the sixth-seeded Tigers scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 27-13 victory over the third-seeded Spartans.
The victory sends Medford (4-5 overall) into the second round of the MSHSL playoffs for the first time since 2013 and sets up a meeting with second-seeded Maple River (7-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“It’s been awhile,” Johannes said. “I think they are pretty excited to keep playing.”
After missing the three previous weeks with a concussion — which contributed greatly to the Tigers' tumble down the sectional standings — VonRuden carried his team for long stretches in the second half and accounted for three touchdowns and 278 yards of total offense (170 rushing, 108 passing). He got his team on the board with a spirited 23-yard scamper in the middle of the second quarter before adding a crucial touchdown pass to Hedensten and a back-breaking 41-yard touchdown gallop in the fourth quarter.
“He is big. He has so much energy,” Hedensten said. “When we found out he was coming back, we were so much more confident in ourselves. He helps our team so much.”
Hedensten also played a critical role in the Tigers’ victory, scoring the game-winning touchdown on an acrobatic grab in the end zone while also playing every down on defense and picking off a pass in the game’s final moments to put the finishing touches on a masterful second half performance by the Tigers. Hedensten finished with a team-high six receptions for 84 yards and racked up double-digit tackles.
After its defense was exploited for the better part of the first two quarters and its offense gaining less than 50 yards in the first half, both units steps up huge after the break. Medford surrendered just 119 yards in the final two quarters, most of which came on one play when Ben Ellingworth busted free for an 89-yard touchdown run to give the Spartans a 13-7 lead with just 37 seconds left in the third.
Medford took the ball near midfield on the ensuing possession and capped the decisive 10-play drive with a VonRuden-to-Hedensten 28-yard strike that saw the senior receiver snatch the ball at the peak of his jump and land on his back with a thud in the end zone with 10 minutes, 10 seconds on the clock. Jacob Andrews’ extra point sailed through the uprights and the Tigers had their first lead of the game at 14-13. The game-deciding touchdown came on 3rd-and-17 and was the product of both smart play-calling and unwavering chemistry between teammates.
“The play before that (Hedensten) stopped on his wheel route and he was wide open so I chewed his butt a little and we ran the same exact play (on the touchdown),” VonRuden said. “I knew he could burn his guy again and I just threw a decent ball and I knew he could go up and get it and that’s what he did. Tremendous athlete.”
Added Hedensten: “I had been getting open on (my defender) all night and then Willie told me not to stop on my route. He just trusted me and threw it up and I just went for the ball.”
Having already forced three second-half punts, Medford’s defense continued to put the clamps on the Spartans and quickly got the ball back to its offense. Facing a 2nd-and-short on the following possession, VonRuden found an opening on the left side, slipped a tackle at the second level and out-raced the Spartans' defense into the end zone for a 41-yard run to help make it 21-13 with 6:01 on the clock.
St. Clair/Loyola gained just three yards on the ensuing drive and turned the ball over on downs, setting up a Jerone Chavis 15-yard touchdown run on a play in which he pin-balled off several defenders and crashed into the end zone from 15 yards out with 1:08 remaining in the game.
The Spartans got the ball back and Hedensten nullified any chance of a miracle comeback when he dove in front of a pass and picked it off at the Spartans' 30 yard line.
Medford, which beat St. Clair/Loyola at home, 34-6, in Week 1, finished with 307 yards of total offense and was aided by a Spartans team that was whistled for 12 infractions, two of which nullified huge plays. Loyola also lost a fumble in the red zone in the middle of the second quarter.