The Owatonna girls soccer team spread the wealth on offense Thursday, bouncing back from a disappointing season-opening performance earlier in the week with a resounding 4-1 Big Nine Conference victory over Mankato West at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Taking the field two days after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rochester Century, the Huskies promptly fell behind 1-0 when Kylie Peters dribbled through a back-peddling Owatonna defense and converted from in close on the left side.
The Huskies, though, quickly regained their footing and began swinging the momentum in their favor before ultimately breaking the seal and reeling off four unanswered goals to finish the game, three of which came in the second half.
“We talked about we needed to improve and that we needed to focus on this next game,” OHS coach Nate Gendron said regarding Wednesday’s practice. “It’s going to be a quick season. This is how it’s going to be. But we implemented a lot of things which I saw out here tonight. I was really happy to see that, specifically moving the ball through the middle of the field and that’s what we tried to do today.”
Owatonna’s Hillary Haarstad leveled the score on a play that materialized out of a corner kick with 10 minutes, 8 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half. Sophomore Abby Vetsch tallied the game-winning goal in the 51st minute, slamming a ball into the upper left corner after catching up with a pass high on the right side.
Ari Shornock netted her second goal of the season with just under 20 minutes left in the game before reigning all-conference performer, Ezra Oien, rounded out the scoring roughly 8 minutes later.
“You look at our whole bench and all of them can play” Gendron said. “I feel bad because not everyone is going to get the playing time that they might deserve, or want. But I'm happy that I was able put them in a position so they can pick it up and just go score (off the bench). I like seeing our outside mids score as well. It shows that they are getting the ball too, not just the players in the middle."
Greta Korbel offered a steady presence playing behind a defensive unit that kept the high-powered Scarlets off the scoreboard for the game's final 65 minutes. The senior goalie was particularly busy in the game's opening 20 minutes — rejecting seven shots in the first half alone — and drew a roaring applause from the home crowd after preserving Owatonna's two-goal cushion by making a diving save with roughly 16 minutes remaining in the second half.
“Our defense really shifted together across the field as one unit,” Gendron said. “We worked on defensive shape quite a bit. They’re almost on a perfect line. Then there was one point where we subbed our entire defensive line, and they did the exact same thing. It’s good that they were able to implement some of those things, but it starts from the back and works all the way up — we all have to be on the same page. Greta played great, all the way up to the forwards.”
Owatonna moves to 1-1-0 after starting the season with back-to-back games against two of the teams it shared the conference title with in 2019. The Huskies take the next six days off and hit the road on Thursday to play undefeated Mankato East at 7 p.m.
The Cougars (3-0-0) defeated Winona, 3-1, Aug. 29 and Albert Lea, 5-1, Tuesday before blanking John Marshall, 1-0, Thursday.
“We knew the first two games were going to be tough," Gendron said. "And East is going to be just as tough — they always are. We knew West was going to be a hurdle, but now that we are over that, we have organized a few things of how to play, I think it’s going to be good moving forward."