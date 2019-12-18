ROAD WINNERS: Huskies pick up key Big Nine Conference victory in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — It’s still early, but Owatonna’s 2-0 victory over Northfield on Tuesday night did the Huskies a huge favor when it comes to the balance near the top of the Big Nine Conference standings.
Not only did the shutout extend the Huskies winning streak to five games, but it kept them undefeated in conference action while tacking-on two hard-earned points against a team that has proven to be extremely thorny in conference action, especially on the road.
But that’s exactly what the Huskies did.
Scoring early and generating just enough offense to allow their all-conference goalie to go to work, the Huskies out-shot the Raiders 26-21 and took a 1-0 lead when Sam Sampson rang the bell less than three minutes after the opening faceoff.
From there, Owatonna net-minder Zach Wiese took over, stonewalling 16 combined shots in the final two periods to slam the door shut on any attempt at a Raiders' comeback.
Tuesday marked Wiese’s first shutout of the season and he has now stopped 91 of 98 shots for a .929 save-percentage.
With Owatonna continuously applying pressure to the Nothfield blue line, Dom Valento provided the dagger when he slipped a shot past NHS goalie Cal Frank at the 12:40-mark of the final period.
NOTES
The teams finished a combined 0-for-8 on the power play…Owatonna was whistled for 6 infractions for 12 minutes opposed to Northfield’s 4 for 11…The teams will meet again in Owatonna on Jan. 30…The Raiders increased their scoring chances in each period, going from 5 SOG in the first, to 7 in the second to 9 in the third…Frank finished with 24 saves on 26 shots in the losing effort.
BIG PICTURE
Due to playing one more game than any other team in the league at this point and having earned a pair of 4-point wins over Faribault and Mankato East, Northfield remains atop the Big Nine standings with 12 points.
However, the Raiders still have one game remaining against the Huskies and a massive 4-point outing against currently undefeated Rochester Century (second place, 10 points) on Feb. 8. Four points will also be up for grabs in their meeting against a tough Albert Lea outfit team on Feb. 11.
Owatonna, on the other hand, has two gains left against defending champion Rochester Century on Jan. 9 and Feb. 6.
Albert Lea, Mankato East and Mankato West have created a log-jam in the second-tier with 6 points apiece and each has at least one Big Nine Conference defeat.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies jump right back into action on Thursday at Tartan in the second of three consecutive games away from home. It’s been a mixed-bag for the Titans this season as they have have not defeated a team with a winning record, but have seem some decent competition in their three losses, coming up short against Hastings (6-1-0), Gentry Academy (7-2) and Roseville (2-5-0).
Northfield: The Raiders will need to bounce-back quickly as they will play a slew of games over the next week, starting with a nonconference showdown against No. 6 Mahtomedi of Class A on Thursday. After that, they have a great chance at earning a pair of points in conference action with a road trip to Rochester John Marshall to square off against the struggling Rockets (1-5-0). From there, they will take part in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic starting on Dec. 26.
Owatonna 2, Northfield 0
FIRST PERIOD
O—Sam Sampson (Grant Achterkirch), 2”13
THIRD PERIOD
O—Dom Valento (Wyatt Oldefendt), 12:40
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (21 saves, SO)