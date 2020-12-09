Both Medford and Blooming Prairie collected awards when their districts announced award winners for the football season.
The Tigers saw head coach Jerome Johannes win coach of the year for Mid Southeast White Division and Awesome Blossoms head coach Chad Gimbel won the honor in the Mid Southeast Blue Division. Each team won their district’s title with Medford going 3-1 in district games and Blooming Prairie finishing 1-0 in the Blue Division. The Blossoms moved to the Blue Division just for this season after Wabasha-Kellogg did not participate in football this season.
All-district honorees for the Awesome Blossoms included: Bradley Simon, Luke Larkowski, Tyler Archer, Colin Jordison, Mitchell Fiebiger, Drew Kittelson and Cole Christianson.
For the Tigers, Brayden Beede, Josiah Hedensten, Gavin Hermes, Tate Hermes, Brennon Hoffmann, Ernie Lazaro and Jack Paulson earned all-district honors. Paulson won the sub-district’s offensive player of the year award.
Dylan Heiderscheidt, Kael Hermanstorfer and Justin Ristau earned all-district honorable mention recognition.
Hedensten alson made the academic all-state silver team.