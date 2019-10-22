BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The season came to a premature end for the Blooming Prairie volleyball team as the eight-seeded Awesome Blossoms suffered a 3-2 loss to No. 9-seeded LeRoy-Ostrander on their home court in the opening round of the Section 1-A tournament Monday evening.
The loss puts BP’s final record at 12-13 and sends the Cardinals to the next round where they will face top-seeded Kenyon Wanamingo on Thursday.
LeRoy-Ostrander came out of the gates on fire and won the opening set in a rout, 25-8, but Blooming Prairie responded nicely by taking two of the next three sets. In the decisive fifth game, the Cardinals won, 15-12.
Despite the loss, Micalyn Trihus had a monster night for the Blossoms, pounding 30 kills while chipping in three blocks and five digs on defense. Maggie Bruns kept the offense in motion with 26 assists while Julia Worke added 16 kills and 22 digs.