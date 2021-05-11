In a region known for producing some of the strongest and most competitive teams and individual athletes in the state of Minnesota, perhaps none has been more impressive this spring than the Owatonna girls lacrosse team.
The Huskies soundly defeated a solid Mankato squad, 14-4, during a chilly affair Monday afternoon to improve their record to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in Big 9 Conference play, solidifying themselves as the lone remaining unbeaten team — overall and in conference play — in the People’s Press coverage area.
“Today was great. The last few games we’ve really struggled with working together as a team. We struggled with working together during the first half and then something [clicked] with them in the second half and they turned it on,” Owatonna coach Dani Licht said after the game.
Two goals apiece from Annie Moran and Audrey Simon put the Huskies up, 4-3, after the first half, however, it could be easily argued that Mankato was the team ultimately controlling the game from the opening face-off.
Mankato — the second place team in the Big 9 Conference standings — came out aggressive on both sides of the ball and owned the advantage in overall time of possession during the game’s opening frame. They employed a level of aggression and defensive fortitude that Owatonna had not yet experienced to that point in the season and forced the Huskies into committing numerous turnovers. Licht noted that Mankato’s defense impaired her team’s ability to complete clean passes, which hampered their overall offensive output.
However, the game’s script was flipped in the second half as the Huskies opened the frame as the aggressors and did not stop until the final horn sounded.
Owatonna converted 10 goals — including at least one from five different athletes — while allowing only one en route to claiming the victory. The duo of Moran and Simon combined for 10 goals on the night, but it was a goal by Grace Smith — a senior captain and one of the team’s invaluable glue players — that ultimately helped seal the win for Owatonna. Additionally, goalie Zoe Anderson and the rest of the Huskies’ defense locked Mankato down, a fact that Licht was particularly proud of after the game.
“We had a really phenomenal game from Zoe tonight...Every single shot was getting stopped by her. Great shots, too...[Mankato] definitely had some quality shots that they took on net and she definitely stepped up. I’m super proud of her,” Licht said.
The Huskies have three conference games remaining on their schedule and own a 1.5 game advantage over Mankato in the standings, over whom they own the tie-breaker. They can claim the conference title with a win over Rochester Century Thursday evening or with a loss by Mankato.
Owatonna’s game against Century is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. in Owatonna.