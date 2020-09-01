As of Tuesday afternoon, the Owatonna soccer teams have played zero games.
By the time Tuesday, Sept. 15 rolls around — exactly 13 short days from Wednesday morning — nearly 50% of the season will be expired.
Yeah, it’s going to be that type of fall.
Commencing with Tuesday’s season-opening matches against Rochester Century, which were not completed by press time on Sept. 1, the OHS soccer teams trigger an uber-condensed portion of their respective schedules that feature four additional games for each of the boys and girls programs leading into mid-September.
The high-octane first leg ends with a pair of weekend matinee showdowns against Austin on Sept. 12 — including a girls home game at 1 p.m. at the Owatonna Soccer Complex — and also contains Big Nine Conference games against Mankato West this Thursday; Mankato East next Thursday (Sept. 10) and Faribault on Tuesday, Sept 15.
There might be a seven-day layoff in the mix, but the opening stretch is also the only time all season the teams will play three games in a five-day span (Sept. 10 to Sept 15). After that, the Huskies will have a little time to catch their breath and ease into the second half of the slate that spreads out considerably as their final six games are scheduled to be played in a three-week stretch.
Basically, as we stand right now we know pretty much nothing about either Owatonna team — outside of what can be surmised on paper, that is.
However, that won’t last long.
In two short weeks, we will have a solid grasp if both (or neither) remain in the conference championship hunt and could be strapping in for a compelling second act to the super-condensed campaign.
“I definitely think it’s going to be pretty intense to start the season,” OHS girls captain Syd Hunst said. “We are going to have to get right into it really quick. But I think it will be nice because every game is going to be huge for us. So I think it’s going to be cool and I think it’s going to ramp up the competitive aspect of the game.”
If the Huskies plan on remaining afloat during the tidal wave that is the first two weeks of the season, they will need to rely on their veterans and ask that their returning players shoulder much of the offensive and defensive responsibility until the newcomers catch their footing.
“We are going to need those returning guys to pick up where they left off last season,” OHS boys coach Bob Waypa said. “Those first few games you learn a lot about your team, but we don’t have that this year. We get right into the (conference) season and if you mess up, you’re playing catch up from Day 1 for the rest of the season.”
Owatonna’s first five opponents run the gamut in terms of returning talent, retaining as many as five reigning all-conference performers (Rochester Century boys) to zero (Faribault boys and girls).
The boys are in for a gauntlet to begin the season as the Panthers and Scarlets bring back nine combined players that received postseason recognition in 2019. As of Tuesday morning, Mankato West is 1-0 — having blown out Red Wing, 14-1, last Saturday — and is coming off a season in which threy finished third in the Big Nine Conference with an 8-2-1 league record and accumulated a conference-high 15 overall wins. Owatonna tied the Mankato West 2-2 last season.
The Century boys didn’t graduate a single player that garnered all-conference accolades or given honorable mention consideration last year and roll back five all-league players in total.
For the girls, their biggest test appears to be next Thursday when they play on the road against a loaded Mankato East squad that retains four all-conference players (barring transfer or injury, of course). This Thursday’s opponent, Mankato West, lost four first-team all-conference players from the squad that shared the title with Owatonna and Century in 2019.
“A lot of us have played together, but then some of us haven’t,” said Owatonna senior Emma Dahnert. “It’s nice to see the talent from each level and we will see how it clicks for the season. It gets going really fast and we have some tough games right away.”