The Owatonna Huskies softball team improved to 3-3 on the season following their 12-6 win over the Red Wing Wingers Thursday afternoon.
Parris Hovden started on the rubber for the Huskies and retired the first five Red Wing batters that came to the plate before issuing a walk with two outs in the second inning. However, the Owatonna defense — which as been firing on all cylinders to begin the season — immediately picked up their pitcher as catcher Taya Selbrade threw out the runner as she attempted to steal second base on the very next pitch.
Ana LaDuke got the Huskies' offense rolling in the bottom of the first inning by launching a triple to right center field that just missed soaring over the fence by approximately 12 inches. She was later brought home to score on a sacrifice fly by Hovden.
The home team took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning, where the bats exploded for four more runs. Singles by Sam Bogen, Mesha Krause and Selbrade as well as a walk by Zoie Roush were followed by an RBI double off the bat of Izzy Radel, extending the lead to 5-0.
However, Red Wing answered back by scoring five runs over the course of the fourth and fifth innings, which ultimately pushed Hovden out of the game; she finished with four and one-thirds innings pitched and struck out six Wingers, while walking five. Katelyn Bentz entered in relief and effectively pitched the final two and two-thirds innings, allowing only one run and striking out three.
Owatonna regained a 9-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after RBI doubles from both Hovden and Radel. Radel would also add an inside the park home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal the 12-6 win.
"[Red Wing] got the momentum, they tied it up, but then we turned around and took it right back," Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said after the game. "We scored right after they tied it up, took that lead back and didn't look back. And that's what good teams do. Every team is going to face adversity, they're going to get into battles like that. We turned around and battled back and won."
Radel finished the evening by going 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Bentz and Hovden each went 2-for-5 with a double, while Selbrade went 2-for-4. LaDuke, Bogen, Roush, Krause and Alyssa Ringhofer each added one hit apiece.
The Huskies' coaching staff has emphasized working on the team's approach during at-bats over the first few weeks of the season, which has paid dividends over the last two games, in particular. They outscored Austin and Red Wing by a combined score of 43-8 and registered 17 extra base hits while doing so. Watching his team harvest the fruits of their labor has been a pleasant experience for Moran.
"They did a great job. We've been working on their approach at the plate, being selective and hitting their pitch and they did a great job. They worked some walks, got some runners on and then they had some pitches to hit and they took advantage of that," Moran said. "Red Wing also had some errors there in the later innings and we took advantage of that, too. That's what we talk about. Just take what they give us and then pounce on it. [We had] a lot of two-out rallies too, so that's good to see. Just not giving up in the inning, keep fighting and we scored a lot of runs with two outs and that's always good to see."
The Huskies return to the diamond on Saturday in a matchup with Rochester Century. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Morehouse Field.