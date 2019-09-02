MEDFORD — As bad as the start was, the finish couldn’t have been any better.
Despite allowing a long touchdown on the first play of the game, the Medford football team buckled down for the remainder of the contest and rolled to a 34-6 victory over St. Clair/Loyola in a Mid Southeast crossover game on Friday night.
“The game started out poorly for us,” Medford coach Jerome Johannes said. “St. Clair scored on the first play of the game, but the defense clamped down after that.”
Indeed, the Tigers tightened the screws after Spartans’ game-opening 68-yard touchdown, allowing just 134 yards the rest of the game.
Josiah Hedensten spearheaded Medford’s swarming defense, finishing with 14 tackles and Zach Wetmore had nine stops. Jack Paulson and Ernie Lazaro intercepted one pass while Gavin Hermes ended with one sack.
On the other side of the ball, Johannes said his team was “firing on all cylinders,” keeping quarterback, Willie VonRuden, protected against St. Clair’s aggressive front seven.
VonRuden racked up 192 yards of total offense, completing 4 of 8 passes for 107 yards while adding 85 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Jerone Chavis offered a slick compliment to VonRuden out of the backfield, leading the team with 166 rushing yards to go with one touchdown. Hedensten added 83 yards on 11 carries and one score. He also caught two passes for 53 yards. Kael Hermanstorfer accounted for the two other Medford receptions for 54 yards.
The Tigers piled up 444 total yards, 337 of which came on the ground. On defense, they yielded just 52 rushing yards.
“Outstanding effort by our team,” Johannes said. “Our offensive and defensive line did an outstanding job, made big holes for all three running backs.”
Medford starts the season 1-0 for the second consecutive year and will make the long trip to Lewiston-Altura High School on Friday night for a 7 p.m. showdown. The Cardinals boast a solid offensive and defensive line and took down W-E-M, 27-20, on the road in its season-opener.
Lewiston-Altura allowed 267 passing yards against the Buccaneers, but surrendered just 105 yards on the ground. Cole Mundt scored four touchdowns and needed just 14 carries to reach 129 rushing yards to lead the Cardinals.