WINONA — The Owatonna girls tennis team swept the doubles ladder and pulled away for a 5-2 victory over Winona in Big Nine Conference action on Friday.
The Huskies — who moved to 7-2 with the win — took each of the three doubles matches in straight sets and won four sets by 6-1 or 6-0, spearheaded by the No. 3 pair of Alivia Schuster and Emma Herzog’s 6-1, 6-1 decision over Velania Keisel and Josie Gunderson.
In the No. 2 position, Lauren Thamert and Klara Blacker won 6-2, 6-0 while the No. 1 pair of Caitlynne Bussert and Cora Barrett won 6-4, 6-1.
Owatonna’s top two singles players, Olivia Herzog and Megan Johnson each won in two sets.
The Huskies host Red Wing on Tuesday for their final regular season match of the year at the OHS tennis courts. On Thursday, they play at undefeated Rochester Mayo.