High school sports will look a lot different during the 2020-2021 calendar year.
At a meeting between the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors on Tuesday, it was decided to partially proceed with a fall sports this year while also making significant alterations to the format and execution of of activities within each official season during the 2020-21 academic year.
Girls swimming and diving, boys and girls cross country and girls tennis — all deemed low-risk activities for spreading COVID-19 — will be sponsored in the fall along with medium-risk boys and girls soccer.
“With soccer, it’s outside and you can take a lot more precautions and implement a number of safety measures (compared to other sports),” Owatonna High School Activities Director Marc Achterkirch said.
Perhaps the most significant news to emerge from the session was the announcement that football, a high-risk activity, and volleyball (medium-risk) will be pushed back to early spring of 2021. The seasons for both will begin in mid-March and run through mid-May while the start of the traditional spring sports slate will be pushed back to early-May and run through June.
The sports that are still being played this fall will begin on time with practices scheduled to officially commence Monday, Aug. 17.
“There was never going to be a perfect scenario and I am very happy with how the Minnesota State High School Leagues handled everything,” Owatonna High School Activities Director Marc Achterkirch said on Tuesday afternoon.
The MSHSL Board of Directors also implemented seasons that will be 20% shorter and contain 30% fewer competitions to limit chances of spreading COVID-19 from community to community.
For the sports that are taking place this fall, any scrimmages and large-scale invitationals will be cancelled. There will be a limit of three teams per meet in cross country and a maximum of two head-to-head teams for tennis and swimming and diving.
Soccer teams, meanwhile, will be permitted to play no more than two games per week against other local programs in their conferences or sections.
The fate of all postseason and state tournaments will be determined at a later date. The ramifications of this forthcoming decision is rather significant as the nature of an official state-wide championship cuts right to the heart of competitive athletics. At this point, Achterkirch advises a patient approach when it comes to this impending announcement.
“That’s something I know will be a priority (for the MSHSL) moving forward,” he said. “We will just have to wait and see what they decide.”
Achterkirch also mentioned that a meeting is scheduled for later this week between Big Nine Conference ADs in an effort to hash-out the litany of schedules that will need to be completely overhauled for each officially-sponsored activity over the next 10 months.
“Any nonconference games or matches can basically be thrown out at this point,” he said. “We are going to start from scratch with fall sports and go from there.”
HOW THINGS PLAYED OUT
A motion to move football to the spring was approved 13-5 after an initial motion to hold the season in the fall failed 12-6.
The “new” spring season will be 12 weeks long and consist of six games against local/conference opponents. Fans will be permitted at 25% capacity adhering to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Though no decision has been made, a special playoff criteria and format will be considered in an effort to reduce the number of teams traveling during the end of the season. For instance, teams might be required to win a predetermined number of games in order to qualify for the postseason.
Volleyball’s move to the spring was not an expedited process. An initial motion for a spring season failed when nine board members voted in favor and nine voted against. A subsequent motion to hold the campaign in the fall failed 10-8, before a re-voting of the initial motion passed 11-7. The season will take place from mid-March to mid-May with the same 20% reduction of length and 30% decrease in competitions. No invitationals or scrimmages will be permitted.
SPECTATOR LIMITATIONS
TO BE ENFORCED
Due to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, spectators will not be allowed at any indoor events in educational facilities. That means any competitions held in high school gyms or pools will be closed off to the outsiders, but limited spectators will be permitted at outdoor tennis, cross country and soccer events provided they follow mandated social distancing restrictions.
Additionally, the condition of fall sports is still dependent on the status of students attending class in person. If a county’s 14-day case rate rate is higher than 30 people per 1,000 residents (3%), middle schools and high school are required to implement distance-only learning.
Under that scenario, all school activities will be required to be conducted virtually as well.
If a county’s 14-day case rate is less than 10 people per 1,000 residents, all school levels can implement in-person learning and conduct in-person activities, while if the 14-day case rate is between 10 to 30 people per 1,000 residents a hybrid learning model for high schools and middle schools is adopted. Under a hybrid learning model, activities can still be conducted in person.