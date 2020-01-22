NEW PRAGUE — One of the keys in developing into a consistent and mature team is simply being able to take care of business against struggling opponents.
In the case of the up-and-coming Owatonna boys basketball team, Tuesday’s performance against New Prague certainly checks this box.
The Huskies kept the Trojans out-of-sorts the entire night, shot a steady 50% from the field and built on their 12-point halftime lead to pull away for a 71-49 victory on the road.
BIG PICTURE
Grinding away in the middle of a pack of teams that make up the No. 4 through No. 7 spots in the unofficial Section 1-AAAA standings, Owatonna’s win over New Prague certainly didn’t hurt as it earned the Huskies their first win against a sectional opponent.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Huskies occupy the sixth spot in the eight-team field with a QRF ranking of 51.
If the postseason started today, No. 30 Farmington would nab the final opening-round home game as the fourth seed and would be followed directly by No. 31 Rochester John Marshall, the Huskies and No. 51 Northfield.
Winless in four games against sectional opponents, New Prague sits in a distant eighth place with a QRF of 56.
Owatonna (6-7 overall) is only halfway through the regular season and still has five games against fellow Section 1-AAAA teams, so there is certainly room to climb up the postseason ladder.
ON THE FLOOR
Steadily generating offense from every angle of the floor, Owatonna shot 15-for-29 (51.7%) in the first half and 11-for-23 (47.8%) in the second. From beyond the arc, the Huskies finished 9 of 23, draining five 3-pointers before intermission to help build a 38-26 lead heading into the break.
Evan Dushek put together one of his finest shooting performances of the season — finishing 9-for-14 from the field overall — and led the team with 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
Brayden Williams canned four shots from beyond the arc and added 18 points while Ty Creger logged a season-high 26 minutes and stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, six assists, six rebounds and one block. He made a pair of shots from deep and turned the ball over just once.
Payton Beyer scored 15 points and dished out three of Owatonna's 19 total assists. Point guard Nolan Burmeister did not score, but finished with six assists and zero turnovers.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna has a chance to earn a pair of huge wins against a sectional opponents in the next four days as they host Rochester Century on Thursday before traveling to Northfield on Saturday.
Owatonna 71, New Prague 49
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 18, Payton Beyer 15, Evan Dushek 22, Sol Havelka 3, Ty Creger 8, Lincoln Maher 1, Mason Kunkel 4. Halftime: Owatonna 38-New Prague 26.