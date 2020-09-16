BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie boys and girls cross country teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Awesome Blossoms’ home invite on Tuesday evening that also included Lyle/Pacelli and United South Central.
Despite not having a runner in the top two, the BP boys clipped the Rebels for top honors by accounting for half of the top six times and placing each of their top five runners into the top 10. The Blossoms tallied 31 points while USC ended with 37. Lyle/Pacelli’s finished in a distant third with 64.
Hosea Baker paced BP with the third-best time overall (19:11.6), crossing the line roughly 14 seconds behind USC’s Micah Hansen in second place and 45 seconds ahead of the Rebels’ Gabe Schroeder in fourth place. Jayden Lewis if L/P cruised to a blue ribbon time of 18:29.5.
Jesse Cardenas (20:14) and Alex Miller (20:22) ended back-to-back in fifth and sixth, respectively, while Luke Larkoski (eighth, 20:27) and Tyler Forystek (ninth, 20:30) rounded out the scoring for the Blossoms.
Bobbie Bruns highlighted the effort for the Blossoms with a season-best 23:35.2, which was good enough for third place overall. Megan Oswald clocked a 21:11 and slid into sixth, three spots ahead of teammate Emily Miller (25:35).
Chloe McCarthy and Maggie Bruns found an extra gear in the final third of the race and slid past a pair of USC runners down the stretch. Thanks in large part to McCarthy and Maggie Bruns, Blooming Prairie was able to surpass the Rebels in the final standings by just four points, 43-47. Pacelli finished in first with 30.