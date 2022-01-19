...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The girls improved their record to 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the Gopher Conference after picking up a big win on the road thanks to their play on both ends of the court.
The Blossoms led 25-19 going into halftime and were able to build onto the lead in the second half by outsourcing the Cobras 20-12.
Bobbie Bruns and Anna Pauly helped lead Blooming Prairie to the win behind Bruns’ 13 points, eight assists and five steals and Pauly’s 10 points and eight rebounds.
Addison Doocy and Macy Lembke added six points each, Shawntee Snyder had three points and 10 rebounds and Melanie Winzenburg had one point.
“After falling behind 0-6 right away we were able to get things going in the right direction and lead by as many as 10 in the first half,” said Blooming Prairie girls head coach John Bruns. “We scored the first five points of the second half to get back to a double digit lead and we kept it above 10 the rest of the way. We played very well defensively and had very good balance offensively.”
Boys Basketball: Triton 68, BP 60
The boys dropped to 2-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play after a close loss to the Cobras, despite four Blossoms scoring in double figures.
Going into halftime, the Blossoms led 30-28, but the lead slipped away from them in the second half after getting outscored 40-30 en route to the eight point loss.
Payton Fristedt led the team with 16 points and was followed by Colin Jordison with 15 points, Drew Kittelson with 13 points, Zack Hein with 13 points and Brady Kittelson with three points.
The Blossom will both face off against Grand Meadow Thursday night with the girls going on the road to face the Superlarks and the boys staying home to host the Superlarks in non-conference matchups.