After facing two straight losses to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Chatfield then bouncing back against Medford, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms rattled off their second consecutive victory with a 66-41 win Tuesday over Southland.
Now sitting at 3-3, the Blossoms' last two wins have come on the road, but unlike the Medford game where they were carried by Haven Carlson, Shawntee Snyder and Anna Pauly, senior guard Bobbie Bruns returned to the top of the scoresheet.
Bruns posted a double-double with her team-high 20 points and 10 assists.
Carlson, Pauly and Addison Doocy all served big roles on the offensive end as well. Carlson cracked doubt digits in scoring with 10 points, and Pauly and Doocy were just shy of double digits with Pauly’s nine points and Doocy’s eight points.
Pauly and Carlson were also active on the glass with the duo pulling down 11 rebounds each for a combined 22 rebounds.
A total of 10 Blossoms got in on the scoring action. They also saw production out of Macy Lembke with five points, Emily Miller and Synder with four points, Melanie Winzenburh with three points, Madelaine Stoen with two points and Chloe McCarthy with one point.
“This balanced attack is great to see as we are able to score in many ways from many different sources,” Blossoms head coach John Bruns said. “Defensively we did a great job rebounding and creating turnovers. This allowed us to get out in transition and get layups before their defense had a chance to set up.”
Going into halftime, Blooming Prairie had jumped up to a 33-18 lead over Southerland before outsourcing it 33-23 in the second half to cap off the Blossoms 66-41 victory.
They also capitalized on free throws by knocking down 10 of 17 free throw attempts en route to the win.
Up next for the Blossoms is an invitational in Hayfield, where they’ll play Hayfield on Dec. 28 and Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Dec. 29.