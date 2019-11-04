Blooming Prairie's Gabe Hagen (8) attracts a pair of Goodhue blockers on Friday night during the first half of the Section 1-A championship game at Triton High School in Dodge Center. The Awesome Blossoms won, 59-12, and will play Springfield in the opening round of the Class A state tournament on Saturday in Janesville. (Dan Weisbrod/For the People's Press)