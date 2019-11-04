DODGE CENTER — An explosive second quarter served as the launching pad for another high-flying Blooming Prairie victory.
The Awesome Blossoms’ next landing spot: The Class A state tournament.
With its hyper-productive passing offense largely grounded against Goodhue on Friday night, Blooming Prairie leaned heavily on running back Matthew Pryor, and the senior came through in a big way, turning 27 carries into 221 yards. He also found the end zone on two occasions.
The 59-12 victory handed the Blossoms (10-0) their second consecutive Section 1-A championship and sets up a high-profile state quarterfinal matchup against fellow unbeaten, Springfield, on Friday at noon at J-W-P High School.
Springfield defeated Martin County West, 23-21, on Friday in the Section 3-A championship game and average 37 points per contest while allowing just seven. The Tigers pitched four shutouts during the regular season and, like Blooming Prairie, made it all the way to the Class A semifinals last season.
Though he was held to a season-low in total yards (84) on Friday, Blossoms quarterback Kaden Thomas tossed four touchdown passes and played a big role in BP’s 35-point second quarter that transformed relatively close 10-0 advantage into a massive 45-12 lead heading into halftime.
Thomas threw half of his touchdown passes in the electric second stanza — one to Gabe Hagen and one to Alex Baldwin — while Pryor found the end zone twice. Bradley Simon also scored on an 11-yard scamper.
Blooming Prairie scored one touchdown apiece in the third and fourth quarters, the first on a Thomas-to-Karson Vigeland 27-yard connection and the other on a 6-yard run by Tyler Archer.
The Blossoms racked up 388 yards of total offense and finished with a season-high 304 yards on the ground. Aside from Pryor’s big outing, four other BP runners finished between 19 and 42 yards.
Hagen scored the Blossoms’ first touchdown at the 9:24 mark of the opening quarter on a 4-yard pass from Thomas and led the team with five receptions and two touchdown catches.
Colin Jordison nailed a 34-yard field goal to give the Blossoms a 10-0 lead with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter and was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points.
Mitchell Fiebiger led BP with six tackles while Jarrett Larson added five stops. The Blossoms surrendered just 181 yards of total offense and held the Wildcats scoreless in the first, third and fourth quarters.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 59, GOODHUE 12
FIRST QUARTER
BP—Gabe Hagen 4 pass from Kaden Thomas (Colin Jordison kick)
BP—Jordison 34 field goal
SECOND QUARTER
BP—Hagen 3 pass from Thomas (Jordison kick)
G—Baxter O’Reilly 45 run (run fail)
BP—Matthew Pryor 2 run (Jordison kick)
BP—Bradley Simon 11 run (Jordison kick)
BP—Pryor 3 run (Jordison kick)
BP—Alex Baldwin 22 pass from Thomas (Jordison kick)
G—Cameron Mandelkow 7 pass from Sam Opsdahl (kick fail)
THIRD QUARTER
BP—Karson Vigeland 27 pass from Thomas (Jordison kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
BP—Tyler Archer 6 run (Jordison kick)