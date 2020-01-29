Playing in one of the largest conferences in the state, the Owatonna boys hockey team is acutely aware of just how much is at stake when squaring off against a team that appears on the schedule just once.
In a contest with four points on the line, a temporary hiccup against a lesser opponent can spell disaster and completely swing the entire Big Nine Conference race.I'
These pressure-packed showdowns are exciting because there is so much on line. On Tuesday night, fans packed the Four Seasons Centre to watch the Huskies battle a motivated Albert Lea team that was still holding on to a small glimmer of hope of elevating into the upper-tier of the conference standings and maybe— just maybe — entering the discussion of becoming a dark horse candidate to challenge for the league championship.
Well, those hopes have officially been dashed after the Tigers’ 5-1 loss. Albert Lea has been all-but mathematically eliminated and stays in sixth place with 17 points.
As for Owatonna, it keeps pace with the leaders and enters Thursday’s mega-showdown with second-place Northfield with an 8-1-0 conference record and 24 points in its back pocket.
The Raiders (12-7-1, 10-1-0) also won on Tuesday — defeating Red Wing 7-4 in their first of two contests against the Wingers this season — and maintain their position in second place with 28 points. Northfield, though, has played two more games than Owatonna and lost to the Huskies 2-0 earlier this season.
It should also be noted that the Owatonna-Northfield matchup could have significant postseason implications as both teams are housed in Section 1-AA. As of Wednesday morning, the Huskies stand in fourth place in the unofficial 9-team ladder with a QRF ranking of No. 34 and a 5-1-0 record against sectional opponents.
The pressure will also be on the Raiders as they would receive the No. 7 seed if the postseason started today and be forced to play the entire tournament away from home. A win against a team in the top four like OHS would obviously go a long way in improving their No. 41 QRF while keeping their hopes alive of hosting an opening-round game.
ON THE ICE
Scoring opportunities came at a premium on Tuesday night as the teams combined for just 40 shots-on-goal.
Owatonna was simply more resourceful.
Not only did the Huskies convert their only power play of the game, but they added a short-handed goal in the pivotal second period and buried one of their seven shots in the opening frame to grab a 1-0 lead when Sam Sampson scored at the 5:29-mark.
Collin Pederson scored one of his team-high two goals less than four minutes into the second period to provide the game-winner. Albert Lea — which came into the night having lost just twice in its previous six outings — regained its composure and drew within a single goal when Culley Larson scored at the 7:16-mark.
From there, it was all Huskies.
Pederson answered with a short-handed goal about six minutes later to re-establish Owatonna’s multi-goal advantage and registered the first of three unanswered goals to end the game.
The Tigers stayed within striking distance for the majority of the third period, but mustered just three shots in the entire stanza and could only watch as Dom Valento and Wyatt Oldefendt scored back-to-back goals in a three-minute span to cement the final score.
Valento buried a shot at the 12:35-mark on assists from Pederson and Casey Johnson before Oldefendt rang the bell at the 14:54-mark (2:06 on the clock).
Goalie Zach Wiese finished with 15 saves and has surrendered one or fewer goals in five of his last six outings.
Pederson and Valento paced the Huskies with three points apiece on a combined three goals.
LOOKING AHEAD
After Thursday’s game at home against Northfield, Owatonna will wrap up a three-game home-stand with another relatively significant contest against Mankato West on Tuesday, Feb. 4 in a matchup worth four points. The Scarlets are one of just three teams that have played 11 conference games and currently sit in fourth place with 22 points.
Owatonna 5, Albert Lea 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Sam Sampson (Zack Kirsch), 5:29
SECOND PERIOD
O—Collin Pederson (Taylor Bogen, Dom Valento), 3:53
AL—Culley Larson (Danny Chalmers), 7:16
O—Pederson, 11:48, SH
THIRD PERIOD
O—Valento (Pederson, Casey Johnson), 12:35, PP
O—Wyatt Oldefendt (Valento), 14:54
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (15 saves)