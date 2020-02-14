Maple River clamped down defensively Thursday to beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 64-35 in New Richland.
The Eagles (15-10, 8-6 Gopher) held the Panthers (13-11, 7-7 Gopher) to 14 points in the second half to pull away.
“Maple River wanted the win more than we did,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “They shot the ball well and their defense was strong. We need to readjust and refocus for our last regular season game on Tuesday versus Tri-City United.”
The Panthers trailed 29-21 at halftime but struggled to get going offensively in the second half.
Sophie Stork scored 14 points and had six rebounds for NRHEG and Sidney Schultz added 10 points. Raquel Fischer led the team with seven rebounds.