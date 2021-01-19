Leading by nine points at the half, Medford let a controllable lead slip away. Tri-City United came with several quick layups on consecutive possessions before the Titans made its first 3-pointer of the game.
For the first time all game, the Tigers were trailing, but not for long. Sophomore Andrea Bock put the Tigers back ahead with a 3-pointer of her own. From there, Medford (2-0) never relinquished the lead, making free throws in the final minute to secure a 50-44 win Tuesday night in Medford.
Leading the Tigers to the win in all aspects of the game was Bock. She scored a game-high 26 points and came up with a big block midway through the second half that also propelled the Tigers to victory. Her go-ahead 3-pointer came with a little over 4 minutes remaining in the game. On the next possession, Bock drove to the rim for a layup to put the Tigers up 44-40.
Medford head coach Mark Kubat said Bock has quickly emerged as the main scoring threat after scoring 13 points in the first game of the season.
“I could tell right away on our first day when we came into practice a lot of kids hadn't been in the gym, but she had been doing a lot of shooting,” Kubat said. “Her technique looked awesome right from the start...She's been playing so well with so much confidence, just get the ball in her hands and let her go.”
The Titans comeback attempt started mostly from stretch passes and quick buckets at the other end. Sam Lang was the beneficiary, scoring on multiple layups in a 2-minute span. With 11:14 to go, the Titans erased a 9-point halftime lead.
From then, the Tigers scraped their way to the win by grabbing tough, important defensive rebounds. The Medford defense also came up with a handful of steals while the game remained close.
One such defensive play from Bock. On a sure layup for the Titans, Bock raced down the court and swatted the ball away. The Tiger bench erupted.
“We're not going to overwhelm anybody with talent, we just have to overwhelm (opponents) with hard work,” Kubat said. “That play exemplifies that.”
Bock scored 11 points in the first half, but really turned it on in the second. Her production helped fill the void when Medford needed it.
The Tigers came out trying to work off screens at the top of the arc but were continuously met by two TCU defenders. Moving away from that offense and trying to feed Bock the ball became the focus.
Kubat said the players began running other plays instead of working off the screen. He added the success on offense will come from finding mismatches, whether that’s off screens or not.
Just two games into the season the Tigers are still finding out what works for them.
“We're still trying to find ourselves. We graduated all those seniors. Everybody is working to figure out where they belong, where they fit in and what they've got to do,” Kubat said. “It takes time and we’ll figure it out.”
Toward the end of the first half, the Tigers drew fouls by cutting hard to the basket when the short-range jumper wasn’t open. While trying to stay in the game, the Titans sent the Tigers to the free throw line. In each instance, the Tigers were great at the line. Clara Kniefel and Jenna Berg combined to shoot 7 of 8.
Besides Bock, free-throw shooting may have been the difference as the Tigers ended the night 80 percent from the line while the Titans shot 60 percent.
Medford next plays NRHEG in New Richland on Friday.