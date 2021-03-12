The exact moment Evan Moe knew that his team could be something special occurred during last summer's waiver period.
Coaches aren't allowed to directly interact with their athletes during the week surrounding the July 4, but that doesn't preclude them from speaking with other coaches.
"I was like, 'Hey, are you seeing something that you're thinking is going to be good?'" Moe said over the phone, the presence of a wide grin evident in his tone. "Tom was like, 'You guys could throw 150.' At the time, I was like, 'Yeah, you know what, honestly I think we could, too.'"
The "Tom" referred to by Moe was none other than Tom Smith, the former Owatonna High School gymnastics coach who stepped down in the spring of 2019 after 10 years on the job. He continues to work with his former athletes during the offseason, but is no longer their coach in an official capacity. Moe was hired as his replacement.
For the uninitiated, 150.0 is a remarkably high score. Like, best-in-the-state-by-far high. The Ponies of Stillwater High School own the state's highest score of the season at 148.725.
Owatonna has yet to reach the lofty expectations of their current and former coaches — the highest score they've achieved was a 144.925 thrown against Winona last week — but that hasn't stopped them from trying. The Huskies slot in as the third-best team in Class AA and fourth overall in the state according to average team score (144.1250) posted on ScoreFlippers.com. According to Moe, his team — which is rather young overall as there are as many 8th graders (4) as there are upperclassmen on the roster — possesses a "competitive, but in a good way" air about them, even in practice.
"We have a very healthy-confident team, even the youngens," Moe said. "They get in there and they want to be better than the other person. It's competitive."
Moe has had to resort to a so-called "Tumble Off" — in which two teammates go head-to-head against each other in practice — on at least one occasion this season, in an attempt to determine who the final competitor would be during the varsity portion of a given meet. Only a select few gymnasts can compete at the varsity level on a given night and Moe's athletes are just too good, even the raw, yet talented 8th graders Halle Theis and Jozie Johnson.
But there's good and then there's "being better than the person next to you" good. The latter is a tough ask on an Owatonna team that boasts two of the best gymnasts in the entire state in seniors Lindsay Bangs and Lucy Macius.
Bangs is inarguably the most accomplished gymnast in Owatonna program history, owning multiple all-time high scores as well as finishing third overall in the individual state tournament last spring. Macius is a historic gymnast in her own right and is ranked 32nd overall in the state, according to ScoreFlippers.com.
Moe is convinced that Bangs could realistically take home the individual state title this spring due to her past success and incredible attention to detail. Like Macius, she is a highly ranked, coming in fourth overall.
"[It's funny, s]he's ranked fourth in the state, but she hasn't really had a great meet. She hasn't had that 'Lindsay Bangs' meet," Moe said. "At the end of the year last year she was throwing in the 38 range and I believe her high this year is just a flat 37.0. While that is a good score, it's probably even a great score for a lot of kids, [for] Lindsay Bangs, we all know that she can do more than that."
Bangs — whose highest score on the season is actually a "pedestrian" 37.350 — has battled through ankle and toe injuries all season, which has prevented her from tapping into some of her more difficult techniques. She's feeling better now, though, and will throw 95% of her techniques during the conference tournament Saturday morning, according to Moe; they don't want to reveal all of their secrets until at least the section tournament.
Bangs and Macius have provided vital leadership this season, fully embracing walking-the-walk and talking-the-talk for the first time in their careers, according to Moe.
"Last year, they had to step into that role of being a leader. They kind of had pretty great leaders [themselves] that really did that for them when they were younger," Moe said of his two best gymnasts. "In the last year, especially at the beginning of the year, I don't know if they quite knew exactly what that would entail and it was more than just the typical lead by example...They had to step up and console some kids and be another voice, another coach essentially, and really just step into that true leadership position."
The Huskies are hopeful that the leadership of Bangs and Macius, as well as their talent, will propel them to yet another state tournament appearance. Owatonna's journey begins on Saturday morning when they will participate in the Big 9 Conference tournament in Mankato.