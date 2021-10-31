As the second half wore on Saturday night at Owatonna High School, the public address announcer could likely close his eyes and still correctly identify the result of the play.
Dylan Maas with the carry.
That was the case 32 times for Owatonna's senior running back in Saturday's Section 1-5A semifinals, which second-seeded Owatonna won 33-7 against third-seeded Northfield thanks to a rushing attack that was more prolific than explosive.
“We’ve had success with it," senior fullback/linebacker Grant Achterkirch said. "We threw the ball around when we had to, too, but we were just having success running it, so we stuck with what we had success with.
“We knew we could ground and pound, so that’s what we did.”
The most prescient example of that mentality — and what ultimately helped the Huskies advance to the Section 1-5A championship Saturday, Nov. 6 at Rochester Mayo — came midway through the third quarter.
Northfield had just snapped the ball into the end zone, where punter Kamden Kaiser recovered the fumble but was unable to escape a horde of Huskies for a safety to provide Owatonna a 23-7 lead with 6:39 left in the third.
After the Huskies received the ensuing free kick, they methodically trotted down the field while gobbling up third-down conversions and precious seconds off the clock. By the time Northfield got the ball back after Drew Henson's 25-yard field goal, it trailed 26-7 with only 6:55 remaining in the game, nearly 12 minutes after it last possessed the ball.
The primary factor in draining the clock was a bruising offensive line creating enough room to run for Maas, who finished with 154 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
“Dylan was really good tonight," Achterkirch said. "We knew going into it that he just had to play his game and run as hard as we know he can, and he did just that. He really came up big for us tonight.”
Maas never broke a run for a game-breaking gain, but he consistently picked up first downs. The Huskies did still benefit from a handful of explosive plays, with senior wide receiver Nick Williams hauling in three receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey selling a play-action handoff well enough to scamper mostly untouched down the sideline for a 52-yard run.
That ground and pound mentality also carried over to the defensive side of the ball, where Owatonna limited Northfield to 15 total rushing yards. The only significant damage came in the second quarter, when Northfeld quarterback Soren Richardson dropped a high-arcing pass on third-and-long into the arms of Austin Koep, who broke a tackle to score a 54-yard touchdown.
Even with that, the Raiders finished with only 140 total yards of offense, due in large part to running only 32 offensive plays.
"Owatonna’s a good football team," Northfield coach Brent Yule said. "Honestly, this sounds dumb, but I think they’re underrated. I think they’re going to give (Rochester) Mayo a good run. They’re well coached and they’re physical. They’re a good football team."
Rochester Mayo is fittingly the final team in the way of Owatonna's sixth straight section championship. The Huskies out dueled the Spartans 30-28 in last season's section final, but opened the 2021 campaign with a 58-31 defeat in Rochester.
“We’re really excited," Achterkirch said of the rematch. "We’re just going to come out ready to play and play our game.”