Consistent with Emergency Executive Order 20-02 issued on Sunday, March 15 by Governor Walz, the Minnesota State High School League has updated information on activity participation limitations.
Effective from Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27:
-There will be no MSHSL activities and athletics at any member school.
-This includes all participation including, but not limited to training, practices,
scrimmages, and contests.
-The previous MSHSL directive prohibiting scrimmages, contests and competitions with other MSHSL programs for Spring activities and athletics will continue until April 6.
As COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to monitor the most current information and directives from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Governor of Minnesota and the Centers for Disease Control. The league will continue to work within the intent and support of the Emergency Executive Order and Department of Health recommendations in its actions and decisions.
Locally, most official athletic competition (games, meets, invites) were slated to begin the March 30-April 3, but it is unclear whether these events will be postponed to a later date or cancelled altogether as the uncertainty of the entire spring sports season hangs in the balance during these unprecedented times.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a constantly-evolving situation and athletic directors are, obviously, beholden to any further mandates issues by the MSHSL. Owatonna High School AD March Achterkirch said he does not have any further information to pass along at this time has been working tirelessly to sort through the difficult situation.
