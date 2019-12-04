A late first half scoring flurry by Osseo, inconsistent shooting and perhaps a few first-game jitters all worked against the youthful Owatonna boys basketball team on Tuesday night.
None of it, though, kept the Huskies from running toe-to-toe with the long and athletic Orioles in a nonconference showdown at the OHS gymnasium.
The win didn’t come this time — the challenger from the Northwest Suburban Conference pulled away for a 71-58 victory — but there were plenty of positives to extract from Owatonna’s season-opening defeat.
First and foremost, it appears as though the team’s one-two scoring combination of the future might be arriving a year early as sophomores Brayden Williams and Evan Dushek combined for 38 of the Huskies’ 57 total points and almost single (or double) handedly kept their team in the game.
Williams made his first career start and appeared to step directly into a predominant role within the offense, draining 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc and leading the team with 20 points.
The 6-foot-7 Dushek, who logged most of his time last season in the starting lineup as a freshman, nearly registered a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds to go with two assists and one steal. Though he didn’t officially block any shots, he altered plenty and caused fits as a stone-walling presence under the rim.
Dushek did most of his damage in the first half as the Huskies stayed within striking-distance of the hard-charging Orioles, even taking the lead with roughly 11 minutes remaining before intermission when Lincoln Maher snuck behind the defense for an easy lay-in.
Osseo (1-1) regained the advantage on the first possession after calling a timeout and maintained the lead for the rest of the game.
The Huskies (0-1), though, didn’t make things easy and even charged to within a single point at 19-18 when Williams drained a 3-pointer from deep on the right wing with roughly six minutes remaining before halftime.
Osseo responded by finishing the half on a 14-4 surge and took a 33-22 lead into the break.
The Huskies were out-scored by just two points in the final 18 minutes, 38-36, but simply couldn’t stitch-together enough offense to pull ahead.
Challenging the Orioles on the perimeter with an in-your-face defensive style, Owatonna forced 16 turnovers and surrendered just one 3-pointer the entire game. Osseo ultimately ditched its effort from deep — attempting just four shots from beyond the arc in the second half — and successfully probed the Owatonna defense down the stretch, connecting on a staggering 15 of 20 shots in the game’s final 18 minutes. Josh Ola-Joseph made 10 of 15 shots overall and tied for the team lead with Tariq Henry with 23 points. Henry did most of his damage from the free throw line (9-for-13).
TIP-INS
The Huskies shot 38% overall and no player had more than five points outside of Dushek and Williams…The teams combined 21 assists and 35 turnovers…Osseo shot just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc…Both teams committed 20 fouls.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies open Big Nine Conference action with a road game at Rochester Century.
Osseo: The Orioles will play their third consecutive road game to starts the season at No. 2-ranked Park Center.
OSSEO 71, OWATONNA 57
Owatonna scoring: Sol Havelka 4, Brayden Williams 20, Nolan Burmeister 5, Brayden Truelson 5, Carson DeKam 4, Evan Dushek 18 (9 rebounds), Lincoln Maher 2. Halftime: 33-22 Osseo.