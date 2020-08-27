Head coach: Dave Chatelaine (30th season)
Last season: Fifth in Big Nine
Returning letter winners: 11
Key contributors lost: Miles Kuhn and Phil Koslsoky
2019 recap: The program’s upward trend took flight last fall as the Huskies finished in the top half of the conference and sent one individual to the Class AA state tournament a year after finishing seventh in the league and failing to qualify a runner for state.
Season outlook: With virtually its entire roster coming back for 2020, preseason expectations are as high as they have been in quite some time for the proud Owatonna cross country program. Junior Preston Meier is an unquestioned conference contender while Evan Buck, Brayden Williams and Connor Ginskey form one of the best secondary trios in the entire league. In total, the program boasts 43 athletes in grades seven to 12, fostering a great deal of internal competition at every level. The Big Nine Conference is tough at the top, but expect the Huskies to challenge defending champion Rochester Century, among a few others others, for the conference crown.
Returning talent
Preston Meier, junior: One of the top four to five runners in the entire conference, Meier will captain the 2020 team and solidify the Huskies at the top of the rotation. Expect big things from the 11th grader this fall.
Evan Buck, senior: According to Chatelaine, Buck “ran a lot this summer” and will provide leadership — and speed — to the otherwise youthful squad. The senior is as qualified and capable as any candidate to secure the Huskies’ No. 2 position.
Brayden Williams, junior: Entering his third season at the varsity level, Williams, who finished 19th at the conference race as a sophomore, joins Meier as an accomplished multi-sport athletes who stays in great shape all year. Expect him to secure one of the team’s top three positions and keep pace with the best of the best at the conference meet.
Trevor Hiatt, sophomore: Another dedicated off-season runner who is entering his third year at the varsity level. He ended 21st at the conference meet last October.
Connor Ginskey, junior: Over the last three years, Ginskey has offered a steady presence near the top of the varsity rotation, and that isn’t expected to change in 2020.
Jack Meiners, junior: Entering his second season at the varsity level, the junior will secure a regular position within the rock-solid middle of the rotation and look to build of last season’s 34th place finish at the Big Nine Conference race.
Dylan Meiners, junior: Last season’s most accomplished JV runner, Meiners displayed “big improvement,” according to Chatelaine in 2019 and will be a regular at the varsity level this fall.
Avery Cords, junior: Owatonna’s No. 7 varsity runner in 2019 returns for his first season as an upperclassman.
Zach Nechanicky (junior), Brenden Drever (junior) David Smith (sophomore): Formed the top half of the junior varsity core in 2019 and provide depth at the varsity level this fall.
Newcomers
Noah Wellnitz, sophomore: A football player who joins the program for the first time.
From the coach
“We have a large junior class and several athletes with varsity experience. Our summer workouts were also well attended. Confidence, positive attitude, doing their best in every workout and race and staying focused will be the key to success this season.”
By the numbers
100—Percentage of Owatonna’s top seven runners returning in 2020.