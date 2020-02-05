Being played just 48 hours prior to one of the most important regular season games in the history of the Owatonna boys hockey program, there wasn’t a lot of buzz surrounding the Huskies’ Big Nine Conference showdown against Mankato West on Tuesday night.
There was also the slim chance that OHS would have come out flat and overlook the tricky Scarlets, but instead the Huskies quietly went about their business and secured a critical 5-1 victory at the Four Seasons Center and gladly accepted the four conference points that came along with it.
Zach Kubicek was the top star for Owatonna as the junior forward posted his third hat trick in the last seven contests. He opened the scoring just 64 seconds into the first period and added one goal apiece in the second and third stanzas.
Wyatt Oldefendt and Taylor Bogen found the back of the net once apiece and Dom Valento handed out two assists.
After the teams traded goals in the opening frame, Owatonna — which finished with a 26-16 edge in shots-on-goal — gradually pulled away over the game’s final 34 minutes. Bogen netted the game-winning goal at the 5:06-mark of the second period before Kubicek rang the bell roughly four minutes later to establish what would transform into a permanent multi-goal lead.
Now, it’s on to Thursday’s mega-showdown with Rochester Century.
BIG PICTURE/LOOKING AHEAD
With Tuesday’s win, OHS officially moves into a tie for second place with Northfield with 30 total points while padding their lead over the third place Scarlets (24 points). The Huskies, though, retain a significant edge in the race for the conference title over the Raiders as they have already defeated Northfield twice and have played one fewer Big Nine contest. Northfield has also yet to play Century.
Speaking of the Panthers, they will enter Thursday’s contest against Owatonna alone atop the standings with 34 points. Century (16-4-1, 11-0-0) is the only remaining undefeated team in conference action and would make it extremely difficult for anyone to catch them down the stretch of they find a way to beat the Huskies (16-4-0, 10-1-0).
On the other side of the token, if Owatonna were to come out on top, it would jump into tie for first place and could secure at least a share of the league title if it where to win its remaining three games after Thursday.
As of Wednesday night, the maximum number of points Century could attain this season is 44 while that number stands at 42 for Owatonna.
In the first meeting against the Panthers on Jan. 9 at the Four Seasons Centre, OHS scored first, but watched as Century provided the equalizer with just 2:08 left in the opening period and gained a multi-score lead with consecutive goals within the first 90 seconds of the middle stanza.
Owatonna drew within a single goal on four occasions in the game’s final 32 minutes — the last of which came when Valento buried a shot with just 47 seconds remaining on the clock — but simply couldn’t keep Century off the board in the game’s tense final seven minutes that included four combined goals between the teams.
Based purely on the raw numbers, the Panthers possess one of the top one-two scoring combinations in the entire state in Joey Malugani and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth. The pair has accumulated a staggering 120 total points — split right down the middle at 60 apiece — and accounted for almost 50% of the team’s total offensive output. Malugani leads the team with 32 goals while Bielenberg-Howarth is tops in assists with 35. In the first meeting against Owatonna, the duo combined for three goals and three assists.
Unsurprisingly, CHS is tops in the Big Nine in scoring at 5.7 goals per game while Owatonna stands second at 4.8.
On paper, the Huskies appear to be the only team in the league capable of counter-acting the super-charged Panthers offense as they are the only team in the league that is allowing fewer than two goals per game at 1.7. Outside of the six it allowed in the loss to Century, Owatonna has not yielded more than three goals in any single game.
The Panthers — who are also battling the Huskies for Section 1-AA positioning — have suffered three of their four total losses at home. They are averaging 5.4 goals at Graham Arena and are 1-3 in their last four games on their home ice.
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Zach Kubicek (Casey Johnson), 1:04
MW—Dylan Hansen (Caden Oltman), 16:32, PP
SECOND PERIOD
O—Taylor Bogen (Dom Valento), 5:06, PP
O—Kubicek (Valento), 8:58
THIRD PERIOD
O—Kubicek (Devon Rousch), 5:31, SH
O—Wyatt Olefendt, 15:57, empty net
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (15 saves)