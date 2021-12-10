The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms dropped to 1-3 on the season after facing a 53-37 loss to Chatfield at home Thursday night behind a series of offensive struggles.
By halftime, Blooming Prairie trailed 31-17. According to coach John Bruns, the Blossoms pulled it within five points a couple of different times.
“It was a tough game for us offensively tonight,” Bruns said. “We struggled to put the ball in the hoop and in the end, that was the big difference in the game.”
The offense just couldn’t keep it going and went into a big slump in the final eight minutes, scoring only three points in that stretch.
Haven Carlson led the team in scoring with her 10 points with Bobbie Bruns recording six points to go along with her team-high seven assists.
Emily Miller recorded seven points, Addison Doocy and Macy Lembke recorded five points each, Shawntee Snyder recorded a team-high 12 rebounds and tied with Lauren Schammel in scoring with two points.
“Chatfield is a strong, well-coached team and they made it really tough on us tonight offensively,” Bruns said.
The Blossoms will look to get back into the win column Tuesday when they finish their home stretch against Maple River.