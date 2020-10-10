ALBERT LEA — The Owatonna volleyball team won its first game under the guidance of Tai Tolle and started the season 1-0 for the first time in eight years with a 3-1 (25-20, 28-26, 25-16, 25-13) victory over Albert Lea in Big Nine Conference action on Thursday.
The Huskies spread the wealth on offense to overcome a pesky Tigers team that hasn’t won a conference match since 2016. Emily Hagen led the charge with nine kills while Ava Eitrem (eight), Lanie Schuster (seven) and Leah Welker (six) combined for 21 kills.
Bailey Manderfeld kept things flowing around the net and handed out a team-best 24 assists. Kialee Kleeberger and Haylee Mullenbach paced the defense by ringing up a combined 19 digs.