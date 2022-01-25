...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across much of
Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro and across
western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as
low as 30 degrees below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
NRHEG senior guard Sophie Stork led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points in their game against Belle Plaine. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Up until Monday night, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers girls basketball team had only lost four games. Three of those were by seven points or less. They faced their largest defeat Monday night in a 78-52 loss against Belle Plaine.
“Belle Plaine is a tough team. They shot the ball extremely well and we had a rough night,” said NRHEG coach Onika Peterson. “They ran multiple defenses on us and we had a hard time ever getting into our flow. We were able to get shots up but they didn’t fall.”
The Panthers trailed 42-20 entering halftime couldn’t find a way to climb out of the hole.
Four Panthers finished in double digits for scoring with senior guard Sophie Stork leading the way with 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal.
Erin Jacobson added 12 points, five rebounds and a stal, Sidney Schultz had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block and Faith Nielsen had 10 points, three rebounds and a steal.
Also scoring for NRHEG was Preslie Nielsen with three points, Hallie Schultz with two points and Madison Murray with one point.
The Panthers drop to 12-5 overall and after a quick stop in Janesville on Tuesday night against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and then Thursday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.