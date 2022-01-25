(NRHEG Girls Basketball) Sophie Stork

NRHEG senior guard Sophie Stork led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points in their game against Belle Plaine. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Up until Monday night, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers girls basketball team had only lost four games. Three of those were by seven points or less. They faced their largest defeat Monday night in a 78-52 loss against Belle Plaine.

“Belle Plaine is a tough team. They shot the ball extremely well and we had a rough night,” said NRHEG coach Onika Peterson. “They ran multiple defenses on us and we had a hard time ever getting into our flow. We were able to get shots up but they didn’t fall.”

The Panthers trailed 42-20 entering halftime couldn’t find a way to climb out of the hole.

Four Panthers finished in double digits for scoring with senior guard Sophie Stork leading the way with 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal.

Erin Jacobson added 12 points, five rebounds and a stal, Sidney Schultz had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block and Faith Nielsen had 10 points, three rebounds and a steal.

Also scoring for NRHEG was Preslie Nielsen with three points, Hallie Schultz with two points and Madison Murray with one point.

The Panthers drop to 12-5 overall and after a quick stop in Janesville on Tuesday night against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and then Thursday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375.

