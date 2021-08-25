New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers football coach Marc Kruger couldn't be happier with the sense of normalcy that the fall 2021 sports season has already brought to him and his team.
"It's like fresh air," Kruger said. "I don't have to spend half an hour screening and getting all that stuff in before practice starts. We're just going. We're just out there going. It feels like we're back to normal right now."
To say that the 2020 football season was abnormal would be a bit of an understatement. The Panthers played only four contests last fall due to the pandemic-delayed start to the season in combination with their own complications brought on by COVID-19. As a result, NRHEG finished the season 2-2 and in the middle of the pack in the Gopher Conference.
However, many of their athletes return this fall and expect to take many of their opponents by surprise. Class AA All-State running back Andrew Phillips figures to lead the Panthers' charge offensively as he is considered by many to be one of the better overall talents in the state. Porter Peterson also returns, but this year he will lineup under center for the first time after playing multiple positions in the past. Jack Olson, a tall wide receiver with good skills and speed, will also play a prominent role in the Panthers' attack, according to Kruger.
Although NRHEG competes in one of the most difficult districts and sections in southern Minnesota, Kruger believes that the Panthers have more than enough talent to not only compete but also shock some people in the process.
"When the season starts, we'll be very much day-by-day, game-by-game. We don't want to look ahead too much. We'll talk about going 1-0 every week. I think we have a ton of talent, though. We're in a tough district. We've got Blooming Prairie in our district as well as Medford, St. Clair and some other schools that are really good," Kruger said. "When you look at our section, we've also have Medford, we have Blooming Prairie, we have Maple River, we have Blue Earth area. It's a really loaded section, but I don't see any reason why we can't come out of it. Realistically, we have, I think, as much starting experience on varsity coming back as any other team. We have a lot of talent."
The Panthers begin their season on Sept. 3 in a match against the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights.
SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept 3: 7 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo
Friday, Sept 10: 7 p.m., Away vs. Mayer Lutheran
Friday, Sept 17: 7 p.m., Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Friday, Sept 24: 7 p.m., Away vs. St. Clair/Loyola
Friday, Oct 1: 7 p.m., GFW
Friday, Oct 8: 7 p.m., Away vs. Medford
Friday, Oct 15: 7 p.m., Away vs. Blooming Prairie
Wednesday, Oct 20: 7 p.m., Waterville-Elysian-Morristown