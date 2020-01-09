Considering how evenly-matched the two teams are, the number of ways Thursday's pivotal Big Nine Conference showdown between Owatonna and Rochester Century could have ended is essentially endless.
This time around, it was chaotic.
“This is one that I am going to have to do plenty of video on,” Owatonna coach Josh Storm said roughly 10 minutes after the wild finish at the Four Seasons Centre that saw his team drop a 6-5 decision in front of a packed arena. “You know, it’s hard to say, because it was so back-and-forth I don’t think we played our best game.”
Hopping back onto the ice following a timeout with 1 minute, 9 seconds on the clock and setting up with 6 on 4 advantage, the Huskies could only watch as Joey Malugani casually picked their pocket at the blue line and glided in for an empty-net goal to make it 6-4 with just 58 seconds on the clock to register what looked like an anti-climactic game-deciding goal.
Following the script of the contest’s previous 50 minutes, though, Owatonna wasted no time on the other end and infused life back into the large swath of fans that decided to stick around until the bitter end when Dom Valento scored less than 10 seconds later.
The Huskies maintained possession for the game’s tense final 40 seconds and peppered a pair of dangerous shots-on-goal, but simply couldn’t produce the equalizer in a matchup that felt like Owatonna was less than a minute away from leveling the score.
Picking up speed and intensity relatively quickly, the two conference front-runners traded goals in the game’s opening period before things really took off in the second. Perhaps catching the Huskies off-guard following the first intermission, Century silenced the crowd when it converted back-to-back goals in the first 90 seconds of the stanza to snatch a 3-1 advantage.
“I didn’t like the goal they scored right after we took the lead in the first,” Storm said. “I think that one wasn’t a goal we needed to give up and I didn’t like that one from the beginning and I think that kind of started it. But when you start the second period that poorly, that’s going to be a good situation, either.”
Valento tallied the first of his three goals at the 11:30-mark of the second, but as they did all game, the Panthers found a way to stagger the Huskies by scoring with just 13 seconds left on the clock on a play that materialized less than five seconds after Owatonna had killed off a power play.
The Huskies triggered a volley of goals to end the game and drew within 4-3 at the 5:01-mark of the third when Zach Kubicek found the back of the net. Isaiah Huber provided the answer roughly five minutes later when the junior rocketed a shot that zipped through about seven bodies before smashing into the back of the net at the 10:12-mark. It was Huber’s second goal of the game and third of the season.
“His first goal (in the second period) was from the blue line and then his second found its way through 19 people and somehow got through, so that’s tough,” Storm said. “He’s a really good player, but when you think about needing to stop Century, he’s not one of the main guys that comes to mind quite frankly.”
Valento kick-started the game’s anxious final two minutes by beating Tim Pundt from in close roughly a minute before Malugani’s empty-netter.
BIG PICTURE
The victory leaves the Panthers (11-2-1 overall, 6-0-0 Big Nine, 18 points) as the only remaining undefeated team in Big Nine Conference action. Northfield (9-6-0, 7-1-0, 20 points), though, technically climbs to the top of the standings after beating Austin on Thursday in a victory that was worth four conference points.
Owatonna (9-3-0, 4-1-0, 12 points) drops to a tie for third place with Mankato West.
This article will be updated on Friday with further details on Friday afternoon.